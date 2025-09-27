‘Pian Upe can give tourism a much-needed shot in the arm’

Starting this financial year, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) elevated Pian Upe to a national park status, merging it with Bokora and Matheniko Wildlife Reserves to create one of Uganda’s most ambitious conservation landscapes. The change was not just a bureaucratic upgrade; it was a declaration of intent to protect a wild frontier teetering between survival and degradation. When time came to appoint a chief warden to spearhead this transformation, the responsibility fell on Fredrick Wanyama, a soft-spoken yet deeply passionate conservationist, who has spent three decades in the trenches of wildlife management. I meet Wanyama for lunch in the rugged heart of the Pian Upe Conservation Area, under the cool, shadowy shelter of Napedet Cave.

Formed by volcanic forces thousands of years ago, the cave’s walls are etched with faint remnants of a bygone era, symbols left perhaps by the region’s earliest inhabitants. Outside, the sun beats down with a raw, unrelenting energy, illuminating the surrounding savannah in a dazzling golden hue. From this vantage point, herds of elands graze freely, and if luck permits, one might catch a glimpse of the majestic roan antelope or watch a group of ostriches sprinting across the horizon. As we sit on wooden stools, a spread of local dishes is laid before us, groundnut stew cooked with eggplants, one of Mr Wanyama’s personal favourites, accompanied by an assortment of local staples in millet bread and steamed matooke.

Dressed in his UWA camouflage uniform, his posture is upright, his voice calm but commanding. A neatly trimmed moustache frames his face, while his eyes reveal decades of experience and resilience. “When you look at this landscape,” Wanyama says, gesturing toward the plains beyond, “you see beauty, but also fragility. This place has so much potential to become Uganda’s next great conservation success story, if we manage it well and involve the communities that live around it.”

The making of a conservationist

Wanyama’s journey to this point is as layered as the ecosystems he now protects. “I grew up in Kampala as a toddler,” he begins, his voice taking on a nostalgic tone. “I went to Mwiri Primary School, then Busoga College Mwiri, and eventually Makerere University, where I studied a Bachelor of Science in Forestry.”

He joined Makerere in 1993, graduating in 1997, and officially completing his studies in 1998. Soon after graduating, Mr Wanyama’s conservation career took off when he joined UWA. His first assignment was a carbon offset project on Mount Elgon and in Kibale National Park, supported by the Government of Uganda (GoU) and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

“At that time, Europe was emitting a lot of carbon,” he explains. “The idea was to plant trees in Uganda to offset those emissions. Mount Elgon had suffered heavy deforestation, so we focused on large-scale reforestation.” This project gave Wanyama his first taste of field conservation, a chance to repair landscapes scarred by human activity while addressing a global issue like climate change.

From trees to wildlife

After his stint on Mount Elgon, Wanyama transitioned to UWA headquarters, joining the Research and Monitoring Unit. There, he worked to bridge the gap between researchers and the management teams responsible for Uganda’s protected areas. “Our job was to collect and analyse data,” he says. “Most of the detailed research came from partners like Makerere University, but we conducted animal censuses and ecological monitoring ourselves.” This involved aerial surveys to estimate populations of large mammals in open savannahs and ground counts in densely forested areas where visibility was limited. “For instance, we now estimate about 7,000 elephants in Uganda,” he notes. “Back in the 1960s, there were over 30,000. The decline was catastrophic, driven by poaching and loss of habitat to human settlement.”

By the mid-1980s, elephant numbers had plummeted to their lowest point. However, increased protection in the late 1990s began to turn the tide. “The population is recovering, which is good,” Wanyama says. “But it also means more human-wildlife conflict, especially with elephants raiding crops. We’ve had to introduce measures like fencing to help communities coexist with wildlife.” Wanyama’s career later brought him to Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary, Uganda’s only rhino breeding centre. “When Ziwa started, there were just six rhinos,” he recalls. “During my six months there, we recorded six new calves. Today, the population has grown to 48.”

Taking the helm at Pian Upe

When Wanyama was appointed chief warden of Pian Upe Conservation Area, his first task was to understand the scale of the challenge. He began by conducting an aerial reconnaissance of the reserve. “Flying over the area gave me a clear picture,” he says. “I saw the beauty of this landscape, but also the threats.”

The biggest issue was illegal grazing by pastoralists inside the park, a direct violation of Uganda’s conservation laws. “Pian Upe is a protected area,” Wanyama explains firmly. “It exists for wildlife. Cattle grazing here destroys habitats and prevents wild animals from having proper breeding grounds.”

Some herders resisted eviction, citing outdated laws like Statutory Instrument 220 of 1964, which once allowed partial grazing. But under the Statutory Instrument 49 of 2003, Pian Upe is now strictly protected, banning all domestic grazing. “Working with the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF), UWA rangers, and the Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), we escorted the herders out peacefully,” he says. “No violence, no arrests, no shootings. It was about education and enforcement.” Illegal fishing in the Lake Opeta wetland system, which overlaps with the reserve, posed another challenge. Fishermen from Katakwi District often encroached on protected waters to fish.