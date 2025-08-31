‘We’re determined to build Uganda’s tech from within’

Over lunch at Taa~Angavu Restaurant, Ms Nabilah Kitibwa, the chief executive of NovaGen, tells Trevor Lutalo that, unlike global brands that try to put into existence a one-size-fits-all solution, her software company builds products that know the pain points of Ugandans. At Taa~Angavu Restaurant in Kampala, the midday light pours through the wooden blinds as soft jazz hums in the background. Over a steaming platter of assorted grilled meats, Ms Nabilah Kitibwa leans forward with an ease that contrasts the complexity of her trade.

“Hi, my name is Nabilah, and I am the CEO of NovaGen,” she says, her voice measured yet animated. “We’re a software company that builds products, but also customises them for different sectors. Our flagship systems, Nova Legal and Nova Suite, are designed to automate industries that have lagged behind in digital adoption. Ms Kitibwa has a soft-spoken nature, contrasting beautifully with her lively spirit. Her hair, meticulously styled, frames her face, accentuating her warm smile. With an eloquent way of speaking, she captures attention effortlessly.

Her fair complexion complements the sharp, professional look of her black shirt adorned with the company logo, making her presence both approachable and confident. Ms Kitibwa’s venture, Nova Generation Limited (NovaGen), is one of a handful of Ugandan-owned technology firms trying to shift the country’s reliance on imported software. For her, the motivation is simple: Ugandans can build world-class systems for Ugandans.

The problem

In Uganda, several law firms and hotels still manage their operations with paper files, Excel sheets, or fragmented digital tools. Mistakes are common, data is scattered, and decision-making is slow. NovaGen’s answer is tailored automation. “Nova Legal is a management system for law firms,” Ms Kitibwa explains.

She adds: “It reduces human error, automates case tracking, and allows lawyers to keep working even when they’re away from the office. You can follow up on tasks, monitor deadlines, track revenue, and make predictions for the future.”

On the other hand, Nova Suite is built for hotels and lodges. It handles reservations, finances, point-of-sale in the kitchen or bar, guest records, and even integrates with the Uganda Revenue Authority’s (URA) Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution (EFRIS) for tax compliance. “Hotels can streamline all their departments, front desk, reservations, finance, facilities into one system,” Ms Kitibwa says. The CEO of NovaGen adds: “And they can still make their guests feel at home, sending personalised messages and building long-term client relationships.”

Why local matters

But Ms Kitibwa knows Ugandans have choices. Global software brands dominate the market, and local companies often struggle to prove their worth. Why should a Ugandan hotel or law firm opt for NovaGen instead of a foreign system? “What we offer, and our biggest strength, is proximity,” she says, cutting into her lunch with a smile. “When you use foreign systems, you might wait five days for customer support. With us, you get help immediately online or even on-site if you need it. That’s something a Ugandan company can guarantee.”

Ms Kitibwa adds another dimension: cultural fit.

“As Ugandans, we know our people and their pain points. They want something straightforward, user-friendly, just a few clicks. We design for that. We don’t do one-size-fits-all, we customise software to fit your industry, your business.” This localisation extends beyond technical features. NovaGen offers training and support in person, guiding teams that may not be tech-savvy through adoption. “Adaptability is our priority,” Ms Kitibwa notes. “We make it easy to learn, easy to use.”

From idea to team

NovaGen was born out of a shared frustration among a group of Ugandan tech visionaries. “They realised they had the same vision to build a company that improves Uganda’s tech landscape,” Ms Kitibwa recalls. “Most of the software used here is foreign, and there’s a gap.

We asked: why can’t Ugandan businesses rely on Ugandan systems? Why should we always look abroad?” Today, the firm employs a team of specialists, who Ms Kitibwa describes as passionate and highly skilled. “We invested a lot in expertise, because we want to provide the best. People who work with dedication and commitment are the reason we can deliver quality and reliable service.

Building partnerships

Lunch is interrupted briefly as the waiter sets down a fresh jug of juice. Ms Kitibwa pours a glass and continues, her words laced with pride. “Connectivity is always raised as an issue,” she admits. Many lodges and hotels operate in remote areas where Internet access is patchy. To counter this, NovaGen partners with Sprint Uganda, one of the country’s top Internet Service Providers (ISP) to ensure seamless connectivity for its clients.

“They sell dedicated Wi-Fi across Uganda, not just Kampala,” she says. “So we work hand in hand. If a hotel doesn’t have Internet, we can bundle our system with connectivity. That way they operate seamlessly.”Such partnerships have proven critical not only for functionality but also for visibility. NovaGen collaborates with industry associations like the Uganda Law Society and the Uganda Hotel Owners Association to demonstrate how their tools can transform operations.

The roadblocks

Despite the innovations, adoption has been slow. “Software is slow,” Ms Kitibwa concedes. “Even Zuckerberg took seven years before Facebook became known. What we get now, we appreciate, but we also know the impact is long-term.” Uganda’s tech ecosystem remains young. Businesses often hesitate to invest in digital tools, either due to cost concerns or a lack of awareness “Sometimes hotels have problems but don’t know how to solve them,” she explains. “Part of our job is education, showing them why they need software in the first place, not just selling it.”

Growth and ambition

In its first quarter of serious operations, NovaGen has already onboarded about 10 law firms and 35 hotels. The short-term target is clear: scale visibility and triple the client base by year’s end. “I’m trying to be realistic,” Ms Kitibwa says, “but if it’s more than tripled, then thank goodness. We know the numbers will come as awareness grows.” Her long-term vision stretches further. She sees NovaGen integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its systems, enabling predictive insights for clients, helping hotels forecast demand or law firms anticipate workloads. The company also plans to launch mobile and offline versions of its software, making it more accessible to businesses with limited connectivity.

“We want to incorporate AI to make the systems more modern and efficient,” she says. “But step by step. First, get the basics perfect. Then scale.”

The bigger picture For Ms Kitibwa, NovaGen is more than a business; it's a statement. It’s proof that Ugandan firms can create sophisticated, reliable, industry-specific software that rivals global brands. “The world is becoming more digital, and we don’t want Ugandan industries left behind,” she says firmly. “We want to be the company that helps them catch up.” Her lunch plate now cleared, Ms Kitibwa sits back, reflecting on the journey so far. “We’re fairly new, but we’re determined to show that a Ugandan company can compete with the best and do it better for Ugandans.

Customer relations.

Hotels can streamline all their departments, front desk, reservations, finance, facilities into one system...And they can still make their guests feel at home, sending personalised messages and building long-term client relationships.” - Ms Nabilah Kitibwa, the CEO of NovaGen

COUCHING FOR LOCAL SYSTEMS AND SERVICES

With us, you get help immediately online, says Ms Kitibwa

Ms Nabilah Kitibwa is the chief executive officer of NovaGen, one of Ugandan-owned technology firms trying to shift the country’s reliance on imported software. She vouches for such systems by saying: ‘‘When you use foreign systems, you might wait five days for customer support. With us, you get help immediately online or even on-site if you need it. That’s something a Ugandan company can guarantee.’’

‘‘As Ugandans, we know our people and their pain points. They want something straightforward, user-friendly, just a few clicks. We design for that.’’

She, however, decries roadblocks such as slow adoption of innovations and Uganda’s young tech ecosystem.‘‘Sometimes hotels have problems but don’t know how to solve them...Part of our job is education, showing them why they need software in the first place, not just selling it,’’ Ms Kitibwa says.



