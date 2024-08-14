‘Restoring my Cruiser was worth every penny’

A comparison between Mark Mugerwa’s Toyota Land Cruiser BJ 70 Series from three years ago and the restored version from 2024 demonstrates the patience, effort, passion, and time invested in the car to achieve its current look.

The Toyota Land Cruiser has a history of producing such cars. Mugerwa’s vehicle belongs to the Land Cruiser 70 series. Previously, there was the 60 Series, which is no longer in production. The 70 Series, including Mugerwa’s, are still in production.

They are commonly referred to as the Land Cruiser hardtops and are preferred by non-government organisations for their exceptional off-road performance. There are also the Land Cruiser 80 Series, 100 Series, 200 Series, and the latest addition, the LC 300 Series, among others.

Restoration

When Mugerwa obtained the 1990 model three years ago, it had been parked at a garage for a long time, slowly decaying. He then started a one-year restoration project. Although the engine and gearbox were still in good condition, he made several modifications.

“It has a short chassis, and I chose something small because modifying smaller cars is easier. It originally had two front seats and a three-seater bench in the back. But during modifications, I replaced the rear bench and front seats for greater comfort. It went from being a five-seater to a four-seater. I also outfitted it with mud tyres from the original 70 Series tyres for an off-road look and performance. I did not make any changes to its 3B heavy-lifting engine,” Mugerwa explains.

To maintain its power and carrying capacity, Mugerwa added a short roof rack that matches its shape. It has a soft Flat Retrofit Foundation Plate (FRFP) top made of fibre, with a short or quarter-modified rack on top for both aesthetics and to carry reasonable luggage. Bulbars or guards were installed on the front and rear to protect it from obstacles. A tyre carrier was also added to the rear to keep it away from the door.

Service cost

“The BJ 70 Series is equipped with a 3600cc engine, which is relatively smaller compared to the 4200cc engines found in most of these cars. It is an older model that requires timely servicing. The previous owner has maintained its functionality well, and crucial components such as the engine and gearbox have never been serviced or repaired,” he explains.

Regular minor servicing costs about Shs500,000 every six months, while major servicing, Mugerwa says, can sometimes come close to Shs1m. Despite being an older model, spare parts are available in the market, albeit not as easy to find as those for newer models. It is essential to locate reliable and trusted sources for these parts. At times, you may need to order parts online from locations such as Dubai and Japan. Additionally, Kenya is ahead of Uganda in terms of customising old-model cars, so one may consider sourcing parts from Kenya if they are not readily available in Uganda.

“These cars were built for off-road performance, and they also perform well on the road. They are quite durable and do not break easily. With a robust 4WD system, I can confidently navigate through muddy and slippery roads without getting stuck. However, it is not a very fast car for on-road driving,” says Mugerwa.

Consumption

On average, it covers eight kilometres per litre of fuel on highways and seven kilometres for urban drives. It is important to refuel from credible stations with good-quality fuel to avoid mechanical problems. The use of adulterated fuel can significantly affect the performance of these cars, leading to potential breakdowns. It is also crucial to use high-quality lubricants from trusted dealers for optimal performance.

Some cars are parked in different places such as Bwaise, Wandegeya, and Ndeeba, all Kampala suburbs, and they are deteriorating. Restoring such cars requires passion and a hefty investment. For example, Mugerwa’s BJ 70 Series is a unique car worth restoring because Land Cruisers were built to last.

However, restoration requires patience as it involves obtaining services or spare parts from different providers. While the vehicle service industry is improving, custom garages are expensive, and it is essential to know where to find relatively cheaper services in Kampala.

Land Cruiser 70 series specs

Years of manufacturer: 1984+

Diesel engine: 4.5-litre water-cooled, in-line V8-cylinder, Quad Cam, turbo

Wheelbase: Five available between 2,310mm to 3,180mm

Suspension: coil springs (front), leaf springs (rear)

Drivetrain: 4WD