‘The Sette comfortably sits my big family’   

Rebecca Kisakye

I bought my Passo Sette in March 2022. I previously owned the Passo but I have found the Sette more practical because it can carry more passengers. While the Passo carried five people, including the driver, the Sette comes with two adjustable seats in the boot which enables one to carry at least six passengers.

It is also an ideal low consumption family car that runs on a manageable engine size of 1500cc; one of the few seven seaters running on such an engine size.

When I am travelling for a family weekend getaway, it is the car I use because its consumption always fits within my budget.

During the Easter holiday, I drove to Queen Elizabeth National Park in western Uganda from Kampala City centre on a full tank worth Shs230,000 and there was no need to top up on the way.

I only refuelled on the return journey. On average, I was driving 80km/hr and 100km/hr on some straight road stretches, driving approximately 14km per litre of fuel.

Elly Mugisha

When the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted, I acquired the Toyota Passo Sette to use it for dropping and picking children from school. Apart from my children, the driver also picks my sister’s children, all of whom are not ready for boarding school. I chose it because of its friendly fuel consumption. In a week, I spend Shs150,000 on fuel from my home in Kira, Kampala to Kamwokya, a Kampala city suburb where the children go to school.

I have driven it once upcountry to Kabale in western Uganda. On the highway, even when you drive above 100km/hr, the Passo Sette does not vibrate at high speeds.

Just like fuel consumption, its service and maintenance is equally affordable. Apart from basic repairs of replacing brake pads, oil filters and engine oil, I have not carried out any major repairs since acquiring the car.

Julius Agaba

I use the Toyota Passo Sette for commercial purposes as a special hire car at the airport. With its 1500cc petrol engine, I can refuel with Shs30,000 and drive from Entebbe to Kampala City centre via the Entebbe expressway without refuelling. At high speeds, the engine consumption is very low. If the client is going to Najjeera or Kira, I refuel with Shs70,000 and I will drive back to Entebbe without refuelling.

Most of my clients always travel with big suit cases. One of the downsides of the Passo Sette is that it does not have big boot space. Fortunately, the five rear passenger seats are foldable and this creates space for more luggage.

I service after every 5,000km. Because it is my daily drive, I cover the 5,000km from the mileage after service in two three months, depending on the journeys I have made. When I visit the garage, sometimes there is not much to repair, except replacing engine oil.

On average, I spend Shs120,000 on service. The only time I have spent more is when I replaced the shocks absorbers where I spent Shs600,000.

When it is time to replace any spare parts, I buy them from Ndeeba or Katwe markets in Kampala where they are readily available and affordable.