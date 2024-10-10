‘Timely service reduces my car costs’

It has been one year since Arnold Mutebi purchased a 2001 model CR-V RE2 4WD Honda. When he bought the car, he was looking for a fuel-efficient vehicle that had a fairly high ground clearance and was affordable to maintain. Despite having the means to afford a newer car, Mutebi's passion for vintage vehicles influenced his decision to opt for the older model CR-V Honda.

"One of the main differences between newer cars and those manufactured 20 or more years ago is the exterior design, with minimal changes in the interior that most people prioritise. I have seen friends buy what they thought were new cars from dealers, only to sell them at a loss shortly after realising they were not what they expected. I did not want to face the same challenges. I was looking for a car with basic technology that I could use for transportation from one place to another, "Mutebi explains.

Performance

Mutebi's CR-V Honda, manufactured in 2001, is equipped with a part-time 4WD system that automatically engages as needed, depending on the terrain. Mutebi describes its on and off-road performance as reliable. For example, he recently drove to Mabira on Jinja Road for an introduction ceremony. Unfortunately, the venue was uphill from the main road.

"Along the way, I encountered motorists driving some of the latest model cars stuck by the roadside. They all failed to drive uphill, but my car managed well. I confirmed that some of the latest model cars are not as reliable as the old," Mutebi says.

Service and maintenance

CR-V Hondas are rare sights to behold. One would expect that this comes with challenges such as scarcity of spare parts and mechanics who understand their technology. Mutebi shares that what has saved him from spending excessively on its maintenance is the fact that his model is not too reliant on electric car technology.

“It is not a car that requires mechanical diagnosis using a computer or any kind of complex technology. There is no time I have been to the garage and the mechanic has struggled with fixing any electric component. There are some car brands where you have to replace all fuses in case one gets damaged. With the CR- V Honda, I only replace what needs replacement or service,” he explains.

Some motorists drive rare cars on scheduled days in a week either because of high fuel consumption, to avoid other reckless motorists and motorcyclists, or to avoid experiencing costly breakdowns. For Mutebi, the Honda is his daily drive.

To keep it in the best condition, he services it after covering 4,500 km. The main serviceable parts he prioritises include oil filters, air cleaners, brake pads, fuel filters, and engine oil. In the one year he has had the car, the only mechanical experience he has had has mainly been the brakes, the rear suspension system, refilling the air conditioner, and shock absorbers.

For the shocks, he spent Shs350,000 for a pair. On average, he spends Shs140,000 on minor service at one of the trusted fuel stations on Gayaza Road and in Bukoto, a Kampala suburb.

“The Ugandan spare parts market is not one where you can easily and readily get what you want, at the right cost and in the best condition. Some dealers have dead stock where you can access what you want at a given time. For the CR-V Honda, it is not so often that I experience major mechanical breakdowns as long as I service it well and on time,” he explains.

“When driving, sometimes I meet motorists with a similar car. I always initiate conversations and make friends with them to find out some of the challenges they experience with such cars. Such conversations help in finding solutions to some challenges in the long run, especially with cars that are not popular,” Mutebi adds.

Fuel consumption

Running on a 2000cc petrol engine, Mutebi spends an average of Shs300,000 on fuel in two weeks while commuting from Magere in Gayaza to Bukoto in Kampala.

During busy periods when he drives from Magere to Kisekka market via Kisaasi and Bukoto and back home, he spends Shs300,000 in one week.

The Honda’s fuel consumption varies based on the driving conditions. For instance, on the highway, it covers approximately 10km per litre, while in Kampala’s slow-moving traffic, it covers approximately six kilometres per litre of fuel.

Mutebi's Honda has a well-raised ground clearance, making it suitable for driving on rough marrum and upcountry roads. He advises potential buyers of such a car to ensure they have the discipline to service it on time.

Caution

Mutebi adds that motorists sometimes sell off their cars cheaply not because of high fuel consumption, but due to the increasing costs of servicing. He advises car owners to self-assess whether they service their cars on time before complaining about expensive maintenance costs.

Mutebi emphasises that most, if not all cars, show signs that require immediate attention. Ignoring these warning signs can lead to more mechanical faults, resulting in costly repairs.

In 2001, they added a second-row sliding seat feature to all trim levels, enhancing passenger comfort and flexibility.




