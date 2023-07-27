Ask the Mechanic: Why does my car lose power while going uphill?

Hello Paul, I have changed the oxygen sensors, changed the spark plugs, looked at the mass air flow which appears okay, there is no light indicating engine issues but the car continues to struggle uphill. Why?

Don.

Hello Don, loss of engine power or performance when driving uphill in a car with a petrol engine can be caused by one of several factors including a faulty ignition system (spark plugs, ignition coils), faulty engine management sensors (mass air flow sensor), faulty fuel system or low fuel pressure (worn out fuel pump, dirty fuel filter or fuel injectors).

From your car repair history, you have serviced the engine management system sensors and ignition system, spark plugs and I hope you used new genuine parts. I suggest that your mechanic considers inspecting the fuel pressure and if it is below the recommended values, consider servicing the fuel system filter or fuel pump.

WHEN SHOULD I REPLACE MY TIMING BELT?

Hello Paul, at what point can I consider changing the timing belt for my Forester 2009, 2.0 engine? My current mileage is 121,000km. Where would you recommend I get the genuine timing belt kit in Kampala?

Martin.

Hello Martin, the Subaru Forester 2009 EJ20 engine timing belt should be replaced at or before 100,000 kilometres. To avoid the risk of catastrophic engine piston and valve damage, consider immediate timing belt renewal. Buy a genuine timing belt from the local Subaru appointed dealer (Kampala motors) or any genuine Subaru spare parts dealer.

MERCEDES ML OR VW TOUAREG?

Hello Paul, I need your help. I am considering buying a Mercedes or VW SUV. The budget is about Shs140m. Which particular make and model would you recommend, especially from a durability/maintenance perspective? Is there one that is not problematic and is relatively easier to maintain in our environment (dust and heat)? I ask because I struggled with a BMW 3 series a few years ago, which had over-heating complications and I failed to find someone who could diagnose and repair it properly.

Gabriel.

Hello Gabriel, go for the 2013+ Petrol W166 ML Mercedes Benz. That budget will suffice. The Mercedes Benz ML has a more reliable and affordable repair parts supply on our local market. Repair parts availability is important when one buys a car older than 10 years. Such cars are bound to need suspension and engine parts replacements due to ageing.

