2010 BMW 5-Series scores high in safety 

Clare Ayebare’s love for BMWs is obvious. She is currently the proud owner of the sedan BMW 5 Series 525, the second she has driven.

A 2010 model, Ayebare’s BMW 5 Series is unique from its predecessors because of its advanced technology, which sends notifications to the dashboard smart screen using the vehicles on board computer. For example, if one or both of the bulbs in the rear or front lights is blown, it will alert you on the dashboard.

“The safety features are also high end. The placement or wearing of the seatbelt generally protects the chest differently compared to older versions. It has a pin at the top and how it is placed or worn makes it different from that of its predecessors or even other cars,” Ayebare explains.

Apart from the seatbelt, the BMW 5-Series is rated 4.5 by the New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP). According to toolkit.irap.org, an online portal, the NCAP tests new cars and gives them a safety rating from zero to five stars. A rating of zero stars means people in the car would have a higher chance of being injured or dying in a crash and a rating of five stars means people in the car would have a much lower chance of being injured or dying in a crash.

“NCAP assesses the effects of various types of crashes on the people in the vehicle, the effects on pedestrians if they are hit by the car and safety technologies in the car. The programme uses crash testing (including crash test dummies), which are conducted at various speeds for a front-on crash, side impact crash and hitting a pole with the side of the car,” the portal says.

The portal details that since the inception of the first NCAP in 1978, there are currently nine NCAPs worldwide in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the USA. NCAPs have been highly successful in influencing the supply and demand for safer vehicles and increasing the proportion of vehicles achieving better performance as well as pilot crash testing programmes in India and Africa (called safer cars for India and safer cars for Africa).

The 5 Series seats are comfortable, with a lot of adjustment. There iseven an optional massaging function. PHOTO/INTERNET

Spacious

Beyond ranking high in safety features, the BMW 5 Series is also more spacious compared to older versions. The engine is also stronger and powerful and is in the range of BMWs that have six stroke engines. Technically, this does not only mean that its fuel consumption is much better but the risk of oil or any other leakages is minimal.

On the downside, Ayebare says, after the 2003 or even 2005 models, most BMWs are mostly made of plastic and if you live in an area where the traffic is heavy and there is a likelihood of being scratched by boda bodas, it may not be the best car to drive. This is because you cannot repair plastic as you would metal.



Fuel consumption

Running on a 2000cc petrol engine, the BMW 5- Series carries 70 litres of fuel. A full tank takes you from Kampala to Ntungamo District in western Uganda and then back to Mbarara. in western Uganda. When you fill the tank, with fast highway performance, it will cover approximately 240kms.

Service

Ayebare refutes the common perception that service and maintenance of BMWs is costly. However, she emphasises sticking to the recommended engine oil.

“When you use reputable oil, you will cover 8,000kms to 9,000kms before service. But with ordinary oil, you will only cover 2,000kms to 3,000kms. Using ordinary oil is problematic and will be costly in the long run,” she adds.

On average, a litre of oil costs approximately Shs40,000 and the BMW 5- Series uses seven litres. Generally, the cost of minor service will be Shs300,000 per garage visit, where the biggest portion of this money goes to buying engine oil. You also have to replace parts such as oil filters.

According to Ayebare, although the car can run with any kind of fuel, it is better to use high octane fuel. Adulterated fuel is not good for any engine even when the car has one of the best fuel filters.