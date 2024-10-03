2024 Hilux: The ultimate off-road companion

For many years, Toyota Hilux pick-up trucks have been known to have an open tray where you can drop and pick up any luggage. With advancements in designs over the years, the current pick-up trucks have a permanent lockable cover at the rear that was made to, among other reasons, improve privacy and safety.

A case in point is Mujib Tusuubira’s 2024 Toyota Hilux. The speedometer of the 2800cc diesel engine-run pick-up truck shows it has only covered 152km, majorly during test drives within Kampala, with a maximum speed of 200km/hr. Oftentimes, such speedometers do not necessarily mean that the car can travel up to the indicated maximum speed. For instance, some cars could indicate a maximum speed of 200km/hr but when in reality it can go up to 180km/hr. However, the same maximum speed (200km/hr) could be used in different classes of cars of the same brand.

Features

The exterior of the Hilux features a refreshed design with a new grill that is prominent at the front with silver chrome designs and redesigned light-emitting diode (LED) lights. Within the LED lights are inbuilt daytime running lights (DRL), which are automatically turned on, especially when driving in rain, as well as fog lights that serve the same purpose as DRL lights.

For safety, the Hilux’s side mirror has a 360-degree camera that gives you a video surrounding of the car through the smart screen. In case you do not get clear footage of what is at the rear, the trunk opening handle is also fitted with a rearview camera that displays what is happening through the smart screen.

Also, if you try to overtake in a place that is unsafe, the blind spot assist feature in the side mirror will light orange, a warning sign that you should not overtake.

Ground clearance

Because of its raised ground clearance, making it fit to drive in all road terrains, the 2024 Hilux is built with a side step to enable you disembark and get into the car with ease. For better performance on and off-road, it is recommended to use 18-inch rims and 265 60R18 size tyres.

For access, the 2024 Hilux has a keyless entry feature usable by pressing a small button on the driver’s door handle. Keyless entry only functions while holding the key closer to the car.

On Thursday, September 26, I was able to take the car for a test drive from Lugogo Bypass to Quality Shopping Mall in Naalya and back to Lugogo, all Kampala suburbs. I noticed that the 2024 Hilux has interior lighting that displays a combination of beautifully blended colours around the pedal area, the switchboard and the door edges.

On the dashboard, the infotainment system comes with an eight-inch smart screen, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, features that are common in most modern cars. The infotainment system allows for Bluetooth connectivity and hands-free calling where you get to control the infotainment volume and answer phone calls via the steering wheel. The dashboard is a blend of leather and hard plastic, which could be mistaken for wood.

“Do not operate your unit while driving. As a driver, you are responsible at all times for safety and compliance with the road traffic regulations,” read a message on the smart screen before starting my test drive.

Comfortable

Passengers at the rear also have ample legroom and can regulate their air conditioner temperature with the controls positioned behind the middle consul between the driver and co-driver’s seat. It also has two universal serial bus (USB) ports and one type C port for phone and gadgets charging; two cupholders and an extra storage port that can serve as an armrest in the middle consul.

Whereas the 2024 model pick-up truck has the downhill assist control feature, abbreviated as DAC on the dashboard that is applicable when driving downhill, it also has a double differential lock which enables you to lock the rear wheels as those at the front remain in motion. To prevent skidding, this comes in handy when driving on slippery roads.

Maintenance

Like any other car, if you want the Hilux to serve you longer, especially when you buy it brand new, service it on time for optimal performance.