2025 e-mobility expo highlights

The second edition of the national e-mobility expo took place at the Kiira Motors Corporation vehicle plant in Jinja on September 18 and 19. This followed the inaugural expo, which was held on August 16, 2024. The two-day event featured a vibrant mix of activities, including cultural dance performances, exhibitions, electric car test drives, electric bicycle rides, photography, and live performances by local artists.

Minister for science, technology and innovation Monica Musenero touring one of the exhibition stalls at the expo. PHOTO ROLAND D NASASIRA

Hosted by Kiira Motors Corporation in collaboration with the Science, Technology, and Innovation Secretariat, the Government Citizens Interaction Centre (GCIC), and the Presidential CEO Forum (PCF), the expo offered immersive experiences. Participants engaged in strategic panel discussions focused on financing and infrastructure, enjoyed exclusive tours of the Kiira vehicle plant, and explored a marketplace showcasing Ugandan innovations.

One of the staff at Kiira Motors Corporation dances to tunes from the cultural group that entertained guests

Additionally, a dedicated deal room facilitated tangible partnerships and strategic investments, ensuring discussions resulted in actionable outcomes.

An engineer at the Kiira Vehicle Plant in Jinja going about his work. PHOTO/COURTESY

The expo served as a call to action for all stakeholders to collaborate, learn, and advance Uganda and Africa's e-mobility sector. Delegates from various countries, including Tunisia, China, Nigeria, the USA, South Africa, Ghana, Tanzania and Europe attended the event, highlighting its international significance.

Guests at the E-mobility expo enjoying a ride on an electric motorcycle