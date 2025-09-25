2025 e-mobility expo highlights
What you need to know:
Uganda’s e-mobility journey has come a long way, from the first Kiira EV prototype at Makerere University to a growing fleet of electric buses and motorcycles. The second e-mobility expo at Kiira Motors in Jinja celebrated this progress, and here are some highlights in pictures.
The second edition of the national e-mobility expo took place at the Kiira Motors Corporation vehicle plant in Jinja on September 18 and 19. This followed the inaugural expo, which was held on August 16, 2024. The two-day event featured a vibrant mix of activities, including cultural dance performances, exhibitions, electric car test drives, electric bicycle rides, photography, and live performances by local artists.
Hosted by Kiira Motors Corporation in collaboration with the Science, Technology, and Innovation Secretariat, the Government Citizens Interaction Centre (GCIC), and the Presidential CEO Forum (PCF), the expo offered immersive experiences. Participants engaged in strategic panel discussions focused on financing and infrastructure, enjoyed exclusive tours of the Kiira vehicle plant, and explored a marketplace showcasing Ugandan innovations.
Additionally, a dedicated deal room facilitated tangible partnerships and strategic investments, ensuring discussions resulted in actionable outcomes.
The expo served as a call to action for all stakeholders to collaborate, learn, and advance Uganda and Africa's e-mobility sector. Delegates from various countries, including Tunisia, China, Nigeria, the USA, South Africa, Ghana, Tanzania and Europe attended the event, highlighting its international significance.