A woman and her car: Why timely service is a must

According to a cars.com research, many new car buyers turn to their friends and family for car recommendations because they do not have a specific vehicle in mind. But when they finally get one of their choice, some do not understand the need for regular service leading to various visits to the garage.

Many assumptions are made about women and cars, jokes even. The truth is that all new car owners, women included, have a lot to catch up on when it comes to car maintenance. Owning a car carries with it certain responsibilities. One of these is to keep your car in good roadworthy condition.

There are many things that you can do yourself, such as checking the engine oil and keeping an eye on the tyre pressure, but cars are complex, expensive and potentially dangerous machines, so it is important that you get a trustworthy mechanic to look at yours from time to time. Short of having that mechanic’s number, every woman should at least have a basic understanding of how to care for her car.

Regular servicing ensures that any little changes or problems are picked up and resolved, making your car as efficient as it can be for as long as possible. Regularly servicing your car will mean fewer visits to the pumps and less stress on your bank account.

In an era of rising fuel prices this is more important than ever.

The minute you notice anything unusual about your car, this could be strange noises, strange smells, leaks or problems with braking and handling have it inspected. Some problems can lead to serious damage if they are not repaired.

Carefully explain the symptoms of the problem to your mechanic for an accurate diagnosis. Always watch for leaks under the car, or steam or smoke coming from the engine.

Pay attention to dashboard warning lights. Many fluids have their own unique odour. If you smell something unusual, you may have a leak. When talking to your mechanic, trust yourself and what you see, smell and hear.

Describe noises as accurately as possible. Observe as many things as you can like when it’s happening, how fast you’re going, whether you’re applying the brakes or accelerating, turning left or right, is the car hot or cold, etc. Right before you take your car to the garage, know that preparedness is always a good Plan A, so, ask your friends, family members and colleagues so that you are knowledgeable when talking to the mechanic.

Driver-Mechanic relations

Now that we are done with the why, let us look at the where. Just like with every profession including doctors and lawyers, mechanics develop clients and develop relationships. Finding a good garage and mechanic at that shall largely depend on referrals. Talk to friends and relatives and rely on referrals really. Look for someone that you trust and that has a good reputation. When going in for repair make sure the mechanic has a willingness to physically show you what’s wrong with the car and break down the problem to a level that is parallel to your layman understanding. Of course you have to show interest. Many stations shall do most of the basic service simply dump their cars and wait for the “it’s done” and they drive off.

Find a good garage before you need one. Don’t wait until your car is on the roadside to find a mechanic. Doing your homework and developing a long-term relationship with a mechanic/garage will help you avoid being rushed into a last-minute decision. You’ll also be first in line for emergency service.

How can you tell that your car has been serviced of repaired?

Ask to see the actual proof of the broken or failing part. Right before leaving your car ask to have all removed/replaced parts kept for you. New oil for instance has a golden honey colour to it while used oil is blackened, a simple check after the declared service can confirm this.

After the work is completed and before you pay, drive the car with the mechanic and to be sure the problem is resolved to your satisfaction. Of course some problems might not be made out immediately but that’s always a good start.

How can you tell if your mechanic is on the same team as you?

Well it’s not an exact science, however there are things you can look out for. The mechanic should be able to explain to you in elementary terms what is wrong with your car and not simply throw big words at you in an attempt to have you not care.

A mechanic should have 1000 different ways to explain something to someone who has no idea about cars or even easier take videos or photos of things that have gone wrong so they can physically see their car/parts so even if they don’t get what has happened they can see it up against something that is working properly. Run away from dismissive mechanics who can explain what they are planning to do or what they did.

A good mechanic is always an active listener. They make sure to interact with their clients while they talk, both verbally and non-verbally. Smiling and nodding and finally summarising what one said goes a long way.

Donald Lule, an instructor with Nakawa Vocational Institute teaches his students to always educate their clients about preventive measures. A good mechanic should be able to teach you basic maintenance tasks you can do at home. Here’s a good example.

A good mechanic should show you where important fluids like oil and coolant are located, explain what they do, and recommend checking them every month. That said though, all this car stuff is sometimes intimidating, and rightly so as one simply wants the car working as it should.

What is car service?

A car service is a maintenance check-up that’s carried out at set time intervals (at least every year) or after the vehicle has travelled a certain number of miles. The car manufacturer specifies the service intervals by creating a service schedule that you should aim to follow.

The service itself includes replacing aging parts and fluids as well as visual inspections to check key components are still working properly.

Essentially, there are three different types of car service: Interim, Full and Major. When you visit different garages and dealerships, they might call their packages something different to try and put their own stamp on it. Don’t be confused by this - there’s always three levels in a tiered pricing structure