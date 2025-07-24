Alfa Romeo: Fast, rare, off-road ready

When you enter Eddy Kaizer’s perimeter wall, there are several posh cars to admire. These include the Range Rover Lumma CLR with a V8 supercharged engine, the BMW M5 Series Cabriolet, Lexus LC 500, Mercedes C C63S, and the Audi S5 Cabriolet. However, the car I focused on for this review was the 2019 Alfa Romeo.

From a distance, you may mistake the Alfa Romeo for the Audi Q3, because the two cars have a somewhat similar finish at the rear. Its silhouette also shares some DNA with the Toyota Harrier and the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, making it a mid-size sport utility vehicle.

Features

The car accommodates five occupants, including the driver and co-driver. It also features strong, genuine leather seats and a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, which is a screen itself, and an 8.6-inch multimedia screen where you control features such as Bluetooth connectivity, music, and other infotainment options.

Apart from the steering wheel, where you get to control infotainment volume, the rest of the dashboard is basic with normal car functionality systems, such as AC vents. The car’s exterior boasts an aggressive front bumper and an aerodynamic body that slices through the wind with ease. It rides on large 21-inch alloy wheels, offering both commanding road presence and impressive grip.

Alfa Romeo’s signature triangular grille and sharply sculpted headlamps give it a bold, sleek look that is unmistakably Italian.

Performance

Under the bonnet, the Alfa Romeo runs on a 2,900cc petrol twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing 500 horsepower. It operates on an 8-speed automatic transmission, but also gives you the option of manual gear selection via paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.

With a ground clearance similar to that of the BMW X5, the Alfa Romeo is suitable for both on- and off-road driving. The all-wheel drive (AWD) system enhances grip and stability, particularly on slippery or uneven surfaces, a plus for Uganda’s sometimes rugged roads.

Perhaps the most exciting feature of this Alfa Romeo is the engine; a Ferrari-built unit that gives it a sporty edge. In automotive circles, most vehicles producing more than 500 horsepower fall squarely into the performance category, and rightly so.

The Alfa’s maximum speed is an impressive 320km/h, putting it in the same league as heavyweights such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC 63S, turbocharged Porsche Macan, and BMW X3 M Competition.

Exclusivity

This particular Alfa Romeo could be the only one in Uganda, making service and maintenance a potential hurdle. Lawrence Kizito, a mechanic at Seven Auto Group, explains: “The Alfa Romeo uses seven litres of grade 5W40 synthetic engine oil, with each litre costing Shs50,000. However, the oil grade depends on the mileage of the car.”

He adds that the car’s oil filter is not common.

“Some cars share oil filters, but this engine is derived from Ferrari, a brand not available in Uganda, so the filter has to be imported.” An Alfa Romeo oil filter costs $64 (Shs230,000), while the air filter costs roughly the same. For drivers who want durability, a performance air filter is available at $250 (Shs900,000), which, according to Kizito, “lasts a lifetime.”

“The choice of air filter you use determines how often you replace it. Other than that, you will change the oil filter every 5,000km. The thickness of your engine oil also determines how frequently service is needed,” he adds.

Kizito insists that Alfa Romeo maintenance is not inherently expensive.

“You just need proper knowledge of the car.”

Fuel and efficiency

Due to its high-performance nature, the Alfa Romeo requires fuel with a high octane rating. Kizito recommends fueling at fuel stations whose products meet these requirements. Interestingly, the Alfa Romeo becomes more fuel-efficient with a high-performance air filter.

“It allows the turbos to breathe better, reducing engine stress and fuel consumption,” Kizito says.

On average, the car covers approximately 9.6km per litre in urban driving conditions and about 13.5km per litre on highways. However, this depends on how aggressively you drive. Kizito also mentions the option of an ECU flush, specifically a Stage One tune.

“This adjusts the car to perform optimally on the available fuel in Uganda. It boosts power and efficiency by recalibrating the engine’s computer system,” he explains.

Parts and import costs

Mujib Tusuubira, a car dealer at mujibexotics.com, advises that in case major components need replacing, it is best to import them from Italy, where the car is manufactured, or from Dubai, a common hub for luxury car parts in the region.

According to Tusuubira, the Alfa Romeo costs between $35,000 and $45,000 (Shs126m to Shs162m), with taxes of around $25,000 (Shs90m). This puts the total cost of ownership in Uganda well above Shs200m.

For buyers considering this car, websites such as alfaromeo.com and enthusiast forums such as AlfaOwner.com offer valuable resources on maintenance tips, performance upgrades, and user experiences. YouTube channels such as “Alfa Romeo Passion” and “Carwow” have also featured test drives and long-term reviews of this model, which can be helpful for prospective owners.

Verdict

The Alfa Romeo is more than just a mid-size SUV; it is a performance machine for drivers who crave speed, precision, and exclusivity. Its Ferrari engine and bold styling set it apart from anything else on the road, especially in Uganda. But its rarity means buyers must be ready for the realities of specialised servicing, import logistics, and a learning curve in ownership. For the right enthusiast, though, it is well worth the commitment.

Global appeal

Alfa Romeo, a brand with more than a century of history, is known globally for its racing pedigree and stylish cars. Its return to performance SUVs has reinvigorated the brand’s image in markets such as the United States and Europe.

According to Car and Driver magazine, the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, likely the model reviewed here, is “among the most fun-to-drive SUVs money can buy.” Its performance, design, and Ferrari-engineered soul make it a standout in a world of increasingly generic SUVs.