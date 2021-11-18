Although small, the Passo has a spacious interior 

  • From my home in Kyambogo, Kampala, to my workplace in Muyenga, Kampala, (a distance of about 10.7kms) I spend Shs50,000 on fuel a week. It runs on a 1000cc engine size and filling its tank costs Shs170,000. 

One of the features that make the Toyota Passo a sought after vehicle nowadays is its friendly fuel consumption and affordable maintenance. It is also one of the few Toyota brands that command a high resale value, writes  Roland D. Nasasira. 

Lilian Asiimwe 
There was no big motivation for buying the Toyota Passo. I wanted a small car that had friendly fuel consumption and was easy to maintain.

