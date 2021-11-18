Although small, the Passo has a spacious interior 

One of the features that make the Toyota Passo a sought after vehicle nowadays is its friendly fuel consumption and affordable maintenance. It is also one of the few Toyota brands that command a high resale value, writes Roland D. Nasasira.



Lilian Asiimwe

There was no big motivation for buying the Toyota Passo. I wanted a small car that had friendly fuel consumption and was easy to maintain.

Since getting mine, I have noticed that although it looks small on the exterior, its interior is surprisingly spacious. It also has sufficient driving leg room for a car its size.



From my home in Kyambogo, Kampala, to my workplace in Muyenga, Kampala, (a distance of about 10.7kms) I spend Shs50,000 on fuel a week. It runs on a 1000cc engine size and filling its tank costs Shs170,000.

Since February 2020 when I bought the car, I only carry out service after reaching the recommended service mileage. The amount I spend on every garage visit varies.

It is usually between Shs80,000 to Shs150,000. There are times when I do not need to buy new parts such as fuel filters or car lubricants and this is when I spend Shs80,000 or Shs100,000. For Shs150,000, I also replace oil filters and top up engine oil.

Because my car is a front wheel drive (FWD), it can easily go uphill, even on a slippery road without skidding.

I have also tested its fuel consumption and I have to say it is friendly. Many times, I drive to Mbarara in western Uganda ( a distance of about 267kms) and even when I return to Kampala loaded with foodstuff, its fuel consumption is still not affected.

Julius Mugerwa

I have had my Toyota Passo for three years. I like it because it is a car I can refuel with as low as Shs5,000 on days when I need to go somewhere but don’t have enough money. I can equate its small engine size of 1000cc to that of a Toyota Vitz. Even with the unpredictable traffic jam within Kampala, I am not worried that I will not make it home.

I usually spend Shs120,000 on service and it is one of the affordable cars to keep on the road at a low budget.

I stay in Buwaate in Kampala and and work in the city centre (a distance of about 14kms). For this journey, I fuel the car with Shs70,000 and this will last a week.

One of the Passo’s downsides is its low ground clearance that is not suitable and comfortable for off-road driving. When I drive on rough roads, it tends to rub against the road surface which also causes damage.



The Passo offers more driving comfort than speed. It is a car you drive at your desired speed without spending much on fuel. One of the safety features it offers is that its alarm will go off when you try to drive out of your lane when there is an unforeseen car in the oncoming lane.



Daphine Apio

The Passo is a small family car that any first or second time mother or first time motorist can go for. It can comfortably accommodate four passengers and there is ample legroom for all passengers.

I bought mine six months ago and in this time, I have realised that it is user friendly not only with fuel consumption but also with manoeuvring through tiny spots.

For example, when I go to Kampala city centre for shopping, I can comfortably park in the smallest space on the street where someone driving a Premio or Prado cannot.

I fill its tank of 36 litres and it keeps me running for close to two weeks from my home in Kiwatule, Kampala, to the city centre for work ( a distance of about 11.3kms). If I drive to any other place, a full tank will last for 10 to 12 days.