Art meets innovation as toyota dream car contest returns to Uganda

CFAO Mobility Uganda has opened submissions for the 19th edition of the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest, an initiative that asks children to imagine the future of transport — not through engineering or technology, but through crayons, pencils and imagination.

This year marks Uganda’s third time competing in the global contest, which has quietly grown into one of the world’s largest art platforms for children. Since it started in 2004, the competition has gathered more than 10 million entries from 151 countries, proving that the future of mobility can be dreamed from anywhere, whether in Tokyo, Gulu or Mbale..

Unlike science fairs or robotics expos, the Dream Car competition is built on a simple idea: ask children what cars of the future should look like and listen. In last year’s edition, Ugandan children imagined cars powered by wind, vehicles that clean the environment as they drive, and ambulances that fly over traffic.

The contest is divided into three age groups — below 7 years, 8 to 11, and 12 to 15 years. The top three young artists in each category will be crowned national winners and earn school fees support, art materials, certificates and a spot in the world finals in Japan.

At the global stage, the prizes are life-changing: each world winner receives USD 5,000 and their school gets USD 10,000. Six other finalists per category receive USD 3,000. But for many children, the greatest reward is seeing their artwork travel the world when their own lives may never have left home.

Why it matters

Uganda’s participation has been steadily growing. The second national contest in 2024–2025 drew 271 entries from across the country. Some came from formal schools, others from art clubs and community centres where drawing paper is still a luxury.

Isaac Tegule, Marketing Manager at CFAO Mobility Uganda, said the contest is not about selling cars, but about encouraging children to think differently about their world.

“Every great idea begins with a dream,” he said. “This competition gives children the freedom to imagine without limits — and that’s where innovation starts.”

Children can submit hand-drawn or digital artwork up to February 27, 2026. Entry forms are available online and at Toyota branches in Kampala, Gulu, Mbale and Buliisa, as well as authorised service centres across the country.