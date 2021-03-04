Ask the Mechanic

By Paul Kaganzi More by this Author

My friend’s car shakes and has low power

My colleague has a Toyota Spacio 2004 model which has started experiencing engine shaking and low engine power, especially when driving uphill. What could be the problem?

Douglas.

Hello Douglas, poor engine performance and loss of power experienced could be a result of engine maintenance issues, which could cause a defective engine fuel system, faulty air intake system and defective ignition system. You will need a mechanic to inspect the car. A mileage based fuel system maintenance record should indicate whether the in tank fuel filter was replaced.

A dirty and clogged fuel filter will reduce the fuel pressure and, eventually damage the fuel pump and fuel injectors. The air intake system maintenance starts with a clean air filter element. A dirty one will develop tiny holes and let through dust and soot. This will alter the performance of the mass air flow sensor and throttle potentiometer, which ordinarily work with the engine management computer to regulate fuel air ratios and engine power. Also, confirm that the air intake system does not leak, especially between the airflow meters and throttle pot. This can cause erratic idling.

The 2004 Spacio has a variable valve timing (VVTi) system which keeps altering air intake valve profile to achieve efficient peak performance.

The VVTi relies on recommended grade quality engine oil to run well. When it fails, the Spacio will experience loss of power. The ignition system inspection should examine spark plugs and ignition coils performance.

A faulty ignition system usually causes engine shaking or misfire. A computer diagnosis will help the technician to quickly identify the faulty system which needs repair.

Why does my car show a check engine light?

Hello Paul, my 2015 Toyota Probox has a check engine light. A computer diagnosis revealed diagnostic faults C1336 and P0420. The technician advised that fault code C1336 Faulty Yaw rate sensor is causing the check engine light. He says the P0420 threshold fault is not so important. Can you kindly advise? Emmanuel.

Hello Emmanuel, I differ with your technician on the cause of a check engine light on your Toyota Probox 2015 dashboard. The diagnostic fault code P0420 - Catalyst System Efficiency Below Threshold (Bank 1) is the cause of a check engine emission system fault light. This fault means that the catalytic converter maybe faulty. This is a honey comb like device fitted in the car exhaust system to render exhaust smoke less harmful to the environment.

The same fault code can be caused by faulty oxygen (O2) sensors before and after the catalytic convertor. A mechanic needs to inspect and look out for the following:

Worn out or internally failing catalytic converter. It can be the result of a stolen catalytic convertor, a common vice.

A leak in exhaust manifold system.

Bad oxygen sensor.

Fault code C1336 is Zero point calibration of deceleration sensor. This is caused by:

1. A faulty deceleration sensor.

2. Short circuit or poor connection of the deceleration sensor harness.

3. Occasionally, the need to carry out zero point calibration can cause this fault.

Technical considerations when buying a used Toyota Spacio

I am considering buying a used Toyota Spacio 2000 model. Could you please advise on what to consider before buying.

Douglas.

Hello Douglas, there are several important considerations to bear in mind and look out for as you try to buy any used car, including the 2000 Toyota Spacio. Important considerations include lifestyle considerations such as fit for purpose, technical condition, repair or service history, registration and ownership, insurance or resale value. Lifestyle considerations should focus on the intended passenger profile, age and numbers, loading capacity needed and journey plan such as off road, on road or mild off road.

Technical considerations should address the condition of all vehicle fluids (dirty, smelling burnt or leaking and below level). Engine and gearbox fluid condition will often tell you the condition of these important components. This is important if the fluids smell burnt or are below level. Engine sound and performance during idling or drive should also be looked at. Round this off with looking at service and repair history where available.

The variable valve timing kit and timing chain system on the 2000 Spacio is sensitive to oil quality. Technical assessment should also look at the general body condition to rule out a history of severe accident repair or concealment. Suspension and condition of drive train, brakes and wheel hubs can be assessed so you know how much you will need to fix worn out components.

Finally, a test drive will reinforce the impressions formed by inspection. Also, confirm registration and legitimate ownership.

You may want to run the registration through the city council parking data base to ensure there are no accumulated parking charges or dues.

Why does my car make a jolt when shifting to reverse?

I have an Audi A4 B7 (2007) 2.0L with automatic transmission. Of late, when I engage the reverse gear, especially in the morning, there is a slight jolt. What could the problem be?

Ronnie.

Hello Ronnie, the slight jolt during gear engagement on your Audi’s automatic transmission means something is faulty. You need a mechanic to inspect the car or carry out a computer diagnosis. Action to remedy the jolt should be taken before it develops into a more severe rough gear engagement or shifts. There are several potential causes of this problem. These include low or dirty automatic gearbox fluids, faulty or leaking torque convertor or faulty valve body and solenoids.

If your car’s mileage is above or close to 100,000kms, consider replacing the gearbox oil and gearbox filter. Also, since your Audi uses special transmission fluid, you need to establish the correct oil grade and where to find it. A gearbox with dirty transmission fluid will suffer damage of the torque convertor, valve body and clutches.

Restricted fluid movement due to a dirty filter causes rough gear engagement. Often, aged leaking seals can reduce the transmission fluid levels and cause rough shifting.



