Ask the Mechanic

Jeep Wrangler: Sahara, Rubicon or Sport?

Hello Paul, I am interested in buying a used Jeep Wrangler. Please let me know whether it is a good car in terms of maintenance and availability of spare parts. Also, what is the difference between the Sahara, Sports and Rubicon versions?

Patrick

Hello Patrick, the Jeep Wrangler is a modern reincarnation of the 1945 World War II Jeep Willys and yes, it is a good 4WD offroad SUV. The lower the mileage of the used Jeep Wrangler you buy, the gentler your start up maintenance bill will be. Regular 5,000km engine oil and filter maintenance is easy with ready availability of parts with the appointed dealer Spear Motors or a few independents.

Suspension, body and electrical parts may have to be bought from the appointed dealer or ordered from abroad, sometimes with a little hassle and patience. However, that is not a deal breaker since the Wrangler is built not to break down easily. The Jeep Wrangler comes in three versions; Sahara, Rubicon and Sport S. These three musketeers are go-anywhere vehicles good for adventure.

Sahara, Rubicon and Sport S come with soft tops. They share 3.6 litre, 285 Hp V6 petrol and 2.0 litre 270 Hp turbo diesel engines. Sahara and Rubicon also offer my favourite; the 6.4L Hemisphere V8 petrol engine which delivers a roaring 470 Hp. Sahara, Rubicon and Sport offer some trappings to make life easier as you manoeuvre city traffic or traverse the wilderness and these include a spacious centre console storage bins, power locks and mirrors, keyless entry, USBs and Apple play/Android entertainment system.

The major differences between the three Wrangler siblings are price tag, size and guts. The Sport S comes at a friendlier price because it is lower, with smaller tyres and offers a two-door short wheel base version. The Sahara and Rubicon are bigger. However, Sahara is comfortable on pavement and off road while the pricier Rubicon is like a Wrangler on steroids. It is gutsier and more at home crawling over rocks and slippery muddy tracks.

Rubicon offers a superior off road performance, thanks to its 4WD Rock Trac system, more robust DANA 44 transfer case and modern Tru Lock front/rear differentials. Rubicon’s electric disengagement front sway bar allows more suspension travel, useful on tough off road terrain. Sahara’s 4WD Command Trac system, less robust DANA 30 front axle and conventional differentials with mechanical sway bar will take you off road but not as confidently and effortlessly as the Rubicon. That said, you can buy a two-door short wheel base Wrangler sport with Rubicon’s superior 4WD and electric sway bar systems. If budget allows, go for the Rubicon.

My car vibrates whether it is running or not?

I own a Toyota Wish which vibrates whether the engine is running or not, produces an irritating sound and smoke. What could be the problem?

Tongai

Hello Tongai, vibration when an engine is idling and the car parked can be a result of poor performance due to an underpowered engine. There are a couple of potential causes of this such as restricted fuel or air supply, poor ignition (spark plugs or coils) and reduced engine compression. The latter happens when your engine is internally leaking engine oil past the piston rings to the combustion chamber. This leads to burning of the fuel air mixture with oil, which could be the cause of excessive smoke from your exhaust.

Before we draw firm conclusions based on a remote symptomatic diagnosis, have the car examined at a garage to confirm if the colour of smoke is blue/grey (burning oil) black (poor combustion of fuel) or whitish (burning coolant). These different colours will require different interventions.

The noise in the engine might be a worn out timing chain kit or the engine running dry (unlubricated) due to reduced oil pressure. Ask the mechanic to confirm engine oil level and quality. Also, prompt them to inspect the oil sump and pick up strainer for sludge buildup.

Can I afford the 2006 Toyota Corolla?

Hello Paul, what is the cost of the 2006 Toyota Corolla and how is its maintenance cost for an average salary earner like me?

Nicholas

Hello Nicholas, the 2006 Toyota Corolla will cost you between Shs23m and Shs26m on the open market. Its running and maintenance cost is pocket-friendly as long as you avoid dodgy engine oil service.

The 2006 Corolla comes with different fuel-efficient engines with the variable valve timing technology and chain driven camshaft gears. This valve train system requires service with recommended high grade engine oil with genuine oil filters.

Failure to adhere to this maintenance regime will cause costly damage. However, this should not be a show stopper. Get your car but be mindful about your maintenance responsibility towards the investment.

Caution. Often, vibration is fairly harmless. But some issues, like vibration caused by engine problems, should not be ignored. Visit a mechanic as soon as possible for proper diagnosis and repair.

