Ask the Mechanic

Hello Paul, I bought new front brake pads for my Toyota Prado TX. A few months later, I noticed that the brakes make noise and take longer to work. I have been advised to replace the brake pads and expensive brake discs which have developed big deep grooves. Why have the brake pads damaged the front discs and can I just replace the brake pads? Augastine.

Hello Augastine, driving with a set of bad brakes means nothing but bad news for any vehicle owner. Damaged brake pads and shoes lead to a cascade of expensive repairs if not taken care of immediately.

But first things first, brake discs or rotors are an important component of the brake system. Brake disc rotors provide the coarse friction required by the brake pads to stop your car when you apply the brakes. The condition of the brake discs will affect the efficiency of your car’s braking.

Poorly designed or rebonded brake pads can damage the brake discs when their friction material wears out and their rivets score deep grooves on the brake disc surface. Shallow grooves can be skimmed off, provided the minimum safe disc width is maintained. In extreme cases, such as yours, you need to replace the brake discs.

Deep grooves on brake discs caused by the pad rivets usually damage the discs beyond repair by skimming. It is not advisable to replace only the brake pads while retaining the damaged discs. The new brake pads will not be able to brake efficiently because the pad surface only makes contact with the highest points on the disc. Severely damaged brake discs spoil the friction material on new brake pads as they work. The consequences of choosing the wrong or low-grade brake parts can be dramatic. Only use the brake components specified for the given vehicle application. Brake system repairs may only be performed by skilled and trained personnel. Adhere to the vehicle or brake manufacturer’s specifications at all times.

When installing new brake components, observe the following:

Always replace brake pads along with brake discs.

Always replace all brake discs and pads per axle.

Be careful to bed in new brake discs and pads properly.

Avoid unnecessary heavy braking on the first 200 kilometres.

Brake performance may be lower on the first 200 driven kilometres

Why is my Toyota 1.4 underpowered?

I drive a Toyota Premio 1.4cc. It has been performing well but of late it is failing to take off, especially in the morning. I have to press the accelerator hard for it to move. The same happens when I slow down on humps. I have changed the oil but nothing has changed. What could be the problem?

Patrick

Hello Patrick, it sounds like your Toyota Premio is underpowered. It would be useful to investigate the fuel, ignition and air intake systems. These are the primary influencers of a car’s engine performance. Whereas it is good to ensure that the engine lubrication is up to date to avoid compromising protection of fast moving metallic components, it is also crucial to maintain the other systems I have mentioned above.

They are also primary when it comes to engine protection and performance enhancement. A good mechanic should be able to establish whether the fuel system pressure meets recommended values and if not, consider replacing the tank fuel filter if it is past its replacement date.

Ensure the fuel pump pressure and fuel injector performance are okay. A broken down fuel system leads to poor engine performance and reduced fuel economy. The ignition system inspection should start with the spark plugs and ignition coils to rule out wear or damage. Rarely, you may find spark plugs with engine oil ingression due to worn out spark plug seals. This tends to compromise spark plug performance. The intake air system performance is also crucial, starting with the air cleaner condition.

A dirty air cleaner affects the air fuel ratio, an important factor for good engine performance. The air intake pipe should not have any leaks due to torn or loose intake hoses, especially between the air filter housing and throttle unit. Unmetered leaking intake air will also cause erratic engine performance and poor fuel economy.

Pay particular attention to the air intake throttle unit. This is crucial for appropriate air fuel mixture. A dirty, clogged or restricted throttle unit will reduce engine performance. Occasionally, a damaged throttle linkage or cabling can restrict acceleration. A 360 degree inspection of the above systems should find the cause of your Toyota’s poor engine performance.

My Corolla gearbox jerks

I have an issue with my Corolla S 2005 model’s reverse gear. When I put the car on reverse, it sometimes goes on smoothly or the car will jerk as if it is on hand brake. Please advise on what to do because my mechanic has tried to service the gear box to no avail.

Bitrus.

Hello Bitrus, I presume your mechanic has checked the gearbox mounting (suspension) as it can cause a slight jerk when you shift. If the jerking is severe, have the automatic transmission carefully diagnosed to rule out transmission fluid (ATF) restriction, usually caused by a dirty or restricted ATF filter in the gearbox, even after you change just the ATF.

A computer diagnosis would be a useful way to examine the automatic gearbox electrics, particularly the valve body solenoids, which control and allow flow of ATF to particular gear bundles. The automatic gearbox valve body and solenoids will get damaged when you fail to renew the ATF fluid and it starts to overheat or becomes very dirty with sludge, which damages the valve body and solenoids.

When the valve block or solenoids are damaged, they will restrict ATF flow, which can cause a jerk when you demand performance by accelerating. A faulty transmission pump will also cause that sort of jerk, even after you service the gearbox.

