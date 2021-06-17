Ask the Mechanic

By Paul Kaganzi More by this Author

What should I know about the CrossRoad, WISH?

Hello Paul, can you please inform me about the good and bad side of a Honda Cross Road in terms of maintenance cost, availability of spare parts, fuel consumption, space capacity and any other information vs Toyota Wish. Etuk Michael.

Hello Michael, the Honda Cross Road and Toyota Wish are not exactly comparable ‘apples for apples’. The Honda Cross Road is a Cross Over Sports Utility Vehicle designed for a more active outdoor young family lifestyle. On the other hand the Toyota Wish is a Multi purpose People mover.

Design, Purpose and Styling:

The first generation 1993 Honda Cross Road was a rebadged generation 1 Land Rover Discovery, as Honda did not have a 4WD concept at the time.

The wannabe Land Rover project did not last. The second and last generation 2007 Honda Cross Over is an awkward but practical design.

Advertisement

The front end is snub-nosed, the rear end flat with a boxy cubed shape.

This design is not only reminiscent of the Cross Road’s Land Rover roots, but also appealing to the outdoor oriented motorists because it looks more robust and suitable for a more active outdoor lifestyle.

On the other hand Toyota WISH has more youthful and dynamic looks. WISH boasts a more stylish demeanor with the curvy rear lines flowing to lower front end, sporty rear spoiler and side bib.

The Honda Cross cabin looks dull and drab in a practical way. The short flat dashboard and centre console allow easy access, movement and stowage for the front and middle passengers during a family road trip.

WISH, on the other hand, has a more curvy and swanky interior emphasising passenger comfort with the flexibility of converting to a light cargo mover.

Space and comfort:

The Honda Cross Road and Toyota WISH are both spacious, in different ways.

The Cross Road cuboid shape is wider and higher hence offering better shoulder and headroom for the passengers as well as volume space for cargo.

The WISH on the other hand provides better leg room for both front and middle row passengers. Both cars have limited 3rd row passenger space and load space.

The 2nd and 3rd row seats can be dropped to increase cargo volume with Crossroad providing better volume because of its cuboid shape.

Driverbility, practicality and reliability:

The Honda Cross Road is a good car for cruising at moderate speeds on the highway.

Its top heavy cuboid structure makes it sway and unsettled when driven fast through sharp bends, however its higher ground clearance and all-wheel drive will inspire your confidence during light off road driving in the country side.

The WISH has a lighter steering for easy manoeuvring and tight parking.

The narrow WISH design gives it a little body roll when pushed hard through corners, however the lower profile and aerodynamic design give it enough road holding to speed passed the Cross road on a highway.

Both the Honda Cross Road and Toyota WISH have easy and affordable regular engine oil and filter service. However Honda Cross road engine, body and suspension repair parts are costly and not easy to find locally.

The CVT gearbox has a reputation of failing if you don’t renew the CVT oil with the correct fluid on time. The same applies to the WISH CVT gearbox whose oil is more readily available at Toyota parts outlets.

Are all Pajeros prone to overheating?

Hello Paul, I would like to procure a Mitsubishi Pajero V93W, 3.0L, and Petrol. It is, however, alleged that all Mitsubishi engines overheat despite the model and age. From your experience, how true is this?

Vincent

Hello Vincent, treat as idle talk any allegation that Mitsubishi Pajero engines across all models and ages have an engine overheating problem. Engine overheating is a problem that can happen to any vehicle engine, regardless of the model or age.

There are issues that cause overheating such as poor cooling system maintenance (coolant service to prevent damage due to corrosion and heat buildup) as well as failure to repair broken down cooling system components such as electric fans, leaking radiator or hoses, water pump, thermostat and fan switch.

If one fails to maintain any of these components when they buy a 10 or 15-year-old used Pajero, they should not blame Pajero as a product.

Why is my TC and ABS light displaying permanently?

Hello Paul, my Toyota Premio shows an orange light of a car skidding sideways with the word TC off and the ABS light. These lights are displaying continuously. What could be the cause and is it safe to drive with them?

Nantume

Hello Nantume, the permanent display of TC and ABS lights on your car dashboard means that the Traction control and the Anti-Lock Brake system are not functioning properly. Sometimes, the TC off light comes on when you disable the system by pressing the TC off light. The two systems; TC and ABS work together to help a car autonomously maintain stability, control and grip when you drive on slippery roads.

The TC system senses when your wheels lose grip on slippery roads and automatically shifts power from the wheel that is slipping to the wheels that are gripping, which restores stability and control.

During TC engagement, the TC light should flash briefly. The TC and ABS systems can fail to work normally when the ABS wheel speed sensors and TC computer fail.

These two components are vital for monitoring wheel speeds and determining whether they have lost grip. You may need to drive to a garage for a computer diagnostic check to determine whether the system is not working well due to ABS sensor failure or damaged TC computer.

Often, wheel speed sensors can fail to work well when the sensor is obstructed by dirt or corrosion, sensor is not properly fitted, its wire is broken or socket disconnected around the wheel knuckle assembly during repairs. A mechanic will be able to determine and rectify this.

Send sms: mycar (space) your comments and questions to 6933 or email them to: mycar@ug.nationmedia.com