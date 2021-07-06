Ask the Mechanic

By Paul Kaganzi More by this Author

Why does the VSC light of my Mark X come on?

I drive a Mark X 2005 model but I have noticed the VSC light and the engine check lights always come on simultaneously. The car does not change in any way or its performance. It remains normal but I would like to know why it happens. Regards, Martin B

Hello Martin, the check engine light is displayed on your dash board when the engine computer detects an emission fault. The VSC (Vehicle Stability Control) helps to stabilise your car by preventing skidding in motion by reducing power supplied to skidding wheels.

When the engine fault light displays on your car it will also switch on the VSC fault light. What you need to do is get your Toyota Mark X computer diagnosed and inspected to determine what is causing the emission fault.

Emission faults can be caused when your engine runs too rich (delivers more fuel than air) or runs thin (delivers less fuel than air) affecting the recommended air fuel ratio.

This will eventually affect engine performance, fuel economy as well as damage vital engine intake and emission system components such as valves and catalytic convertors in the long run.

Common causes of emission system faults include oxygen sensors, air flow sensors, ignition coils or faulty fuel injectors. An inspection will help determine the faulty component so it is fixec to prevent costly damage.

What is the meaning of OBD?

Hi Paul, I am Issa Kimbowa, a student undertaking a mechanics course at ‘The Answer Foundation’. Please tell me about the OBD. What it means and how to use it. Thank you.

Hello Kimbowa Issa, OBD means On Board Diagnostics. This is a universal standardised computor system designed in most Asian, European, American and African built vehicles built before and after the 1990s.

This system uses a network of sensors and control modules to monitor, track and communicate with vital car components and systems such as the engine, emission, transmission, brakes, steering, safety etc.

The OBD system can regulate the vital car systems, detect faults and report them as well as be used to command and maintain some of the electronic components.

The pre 1990s had OBDI which was connected to a console on the car. This system had some capability and user limitations. The post 1990s OBDII was designed with ports on the cars which can be connected to OBDII diagnostic tools and scanners for remote diagnosis, analysis of actual values, actuation and maintenance of different components and systems.

The more commonly used OBDII system is an important platform for any vehicle maintenance or repair by technicians today.

This is because vehicles rely more on electronic components to improve the efficiency and performance of all their vital systems mentioned above.

To learn how to use the OBDII diagnostic tools you must understand how the different systems and components work or fail. Then get practical appreciation of the connectivity to different car models and the evolution to the standard 16 pin connectivity.

A technician must continuously learn about the evolution in the industry of OBDII diagnostic tools, their connectivity, speed and range of functions from simple reading and interpreting fault codes to activating and programming different systems and functions on the vehicles.

This makes fault finding and repair faster and more accurate as car technology and OBD capability continues to evolve.

