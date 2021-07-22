Ask the Mechanic

Wheel run out, when the rims deviate from a perfect rotation or a damaged wheel hub bearing will also cause vibration and severe shaking

By Paul Kaganzi More by this Author

Check your car tyres to avoid vibrations

My Mark II has developed issues and it is really perturbing me. Whenever I am driving and the car speedometer reaches 100, the car vibrates. I took it for wheel alignment, changed the car bushes, checked propeller and the brake discs were replaced but the problem has persisted. I do not know what to do now. Please advise.

Kiiza

Hello Mr. Kiiza, vibration and shaking of the car at high speeds can also be caused by bad or damaged tyres and rims (wheels), besides the components you have replaced.

The car tyres and rims can cause vibration and shaking at high speeds, a good tyre technician needs to examine them.

Tyres will cause vibration and shaking when out of balance due to flat patches or unbalanced weights. Under inflated tyres will cause excessive vibration and shaking as you drive faster.

This can cause flat patches which worsens the problem. Unevenly worn out, cupping and bald tyres will not only affect tyre rotational performance but also cause shaking.

Rims will cause vibration and shaking when they are not balanced, bent or damaged.

You may need to have them balanced or replaced.

Wheel run out, when the rims deviate from a perfect rotation or a damaged wheel hub bearing will also cause vibration and severe shaking.

When the wheel rotation is not unilateral it will cause vibration and shaking which becomes more severe as you drive faster.

Mark II

The Toyota Mark II is a compact, later mid-size sedan manufactured and marketed in Japan by Toyota between 1968 and 2004. Prior to 1972, the model was marketed as the Toyota Corona Mark II. In some export markets, Toyota marketed the vehicle as the Toyota Cressida.

