Ask the Mechanic

Which engine oil is recommended for my Toyota Corolla 2005?

Thank you for your useful info on automobiles every time. I drive a Toyota Corolla 2005 model. I was using Mobil 2000 semi synthetic engine oil until a few months ago when Mobil stopped producing that particular oil. Which engine oil can you recommend for my car? I also want to ask if mobil fully synthetic (mobil3000) is okay for the car. Thank you.

Olusegun

Hello Olusegun, your car engine components work hard in a very hot and harsh environment. Often the resultant burning creates soot, corrosion, metal sheer and combustive gases which cause sludge and deposit build up.

Good engine oils blended by reputable oil companies help to keep your engine clean and free of dirt as well as protected from the harsh conditions which reduce protection and performance. Semi synthetic and fully synthetic engine oils are blended with additives which provide superior engine protection and performance enhancement because of their design and purification technology.

Mineral grade engine oils are also designed with protection as well as performance-enhancing molecules, however the synthetic and semi-synthetic oils provide superior protection that lasts longer.

Semi-synthetic or fully-synthetic engine oils are recommended for newer cars with sensitive technology like Variable valve timing, timing chains and diesel particulate filters. Mineral grade oils are designed with sealing technology which is good for older and higher mileage cars with leaky engines.

Fully synthetic engine oil should be okay for your car provided it is not leaking or consuming oil.

To know what engine oil is suitable for your car, check the user manual for the manufacturer’s recommended engine oil.

Fix brake caliper pistons

I drive a 2008 Hyundai Sonata car. Sometime in March, the car started showing signs of sudden and emergency stop while in motion or sometimes it refuses to change gear. I was asked to change the ABS systems which I did. They also ran the calipers, yet the problem is still there.

OPY

Hello OPY, what your 2008 Hyundai Sonata is experiencing is called Brake drag or brake locking. This is an unnerving experience. This usually happens when one of the critical brake system components fail. There is a need to revisit the brake system.

Brake pedal must be checked for excessive play, this can cause brake locking.

Parking brake lever and cable must be inspected for poor adjustment and sticking.

Brake pads or lining ought to be carefully examined in case they are cracked or misaligned.

Brake caliper pistons should be inspected closely to rule out being intermittently stuck.

The brake return spring should be checked in case it is faulty.

Examine the brake master cylinder and brake booster in case they are faulty and leaking brake fluid or vacuum air. In extreme cases this can cause intermittent jamming.

Is there a difference between a VTC and VVT?

Is the Variable Timing Control actuator replacement the same thing as Variable Valve Timing Solenoid Replacement? I need a VCT replacement. My car has an automatic transmission.

Mike.

Mike, the Variable Timing Control (VTC) actuator is the same as the Variable Valve Timing Solenoid. Different car manufacturers and technicians use either of the expressions to mean the same thing.

Variable Valve Timing (VVT) technology was developed by car manufacturers over the last two decades to achieve the most fuel efficient and peak performance of an engine.

The VVT system uses electronic signals from the engine ignition system, in response to changing engine load or driver demand, to continuously adjust or vary the angle or lift of air intake valves. It’s like adjusting your charcoal cooking stove air vent door to vary the intensity of the fire in order to regulate efficiency of heat and charcoal management.

The VVT system relies on the Variable Valve timing solenoid to actuate the VVT gear system by releasing engine oil.

The VVT solenoid or actuator can fail when it gets blocked by counterfeit, wrong grade or aged engine oil with sludge.

As a result the crucial and costly VVT chain and gear system will be damaged by the oil starvation. In extreme cases this damage will lead to retarding (wrong setting) of the engine timing which can cause serious valve to piston damage in the long run.

In most cases when you need to replace the VTC actuator or solenoid consider replacing the timing chains, chain guides and camshaft/crankshaft gear sprockets.

Do not forget manufacturer recommended oil grade and regular periodical oil change is crucial to maintain this system.

