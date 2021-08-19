Ask the Mechanic

By Paul Kaganzi More by this Author

WHY ARE MY CAR BRAKE DISCS SO DAMAGED?

Hi Paul, my car takes time to brake and sometimes makes a loud shrieking noise. A mechanic has advised that I need an expensive replacement of the damaged brake discs and pads. I am wondering why the costly brake discs got damaged and whether I can replace the more affordable pads first.

Kesande.

Hello Kesande, the brake discs (rotors) are as important as your brake pads.

Brake discs are a key component of your vehicle’s brake system and should be in as good a condition as the brake pads for you to be able to stop the car promptly. Brake discs are fastened to the axle and rotate with the wheels.

When you apply the car brakes, the brake pads clamp down on the discs which use friction to stop your vehicle. Good brake discs should have a smooth and even surface.

Over time the car brake discs can lose the smooth finish or develop deep grooves with warped uneven surfaces.

When this happens to the discs you will experience increased stopping distance and reduced braking performance during braking.

Other signs that your brake discs need replacing can be extreme vibration when braking, noises when you brake such as squealing or grinding and visible grooves or uneven surfaces on the brake discs.

You can prolong the lifespan of your brake discs by avoiding some of the bad driving habits.

1. Driving too long on worn out brake pads causes damage as you brake due to metal on metal contact.

2. Frequent emergency or hard braking at high speeds can cause uneven wear of the discs.

3. Riding the brakes constantly when driving downhill will cause excessive heat build-up and warping or severe wear of the brake discs.

THOROUGHLY CHECK YOUR ENGINE TO AVOID OIL LEAKS

Paul, I drive a Toyota Belta with the VVTI engine (the 2NZ type) I bought the car with a mileage of 37,000km and have been servicing it with the 9000km oil from Total. All was well from service to service, but now that the car has reached 100,000km on the odometer, the oil has been dropping before its service change.

Mechanics told me to change from 9k oil to the 5k oil but the problem has persisted. In fact when the service was due, the oil level was half way according to the dipstick. I do not see any visible leakages. Now I am being advised to change the engine. Kindly give me your opinion.

Mukavi Dennis.

Hello Dennis, looks like your Toyota Belta engine leaks internally and burns some oil.

Ordinarily, as all engines run, they lose small amounts of oil through the engine positive crank case ventilation system. But this sort of oil loss should not exceed half a litre or slightly below the top mark of the engine oil dipstick.

As engines age, depending on the maintenance regime (how diligent you are to ensure timely oil service) as well as choice of oil and filters, they may become leaky as engine cover seals and piston rings begin to leak.

Engine compression or performance will also reduce as the internal engine oil leaks increase. A regular check of the oil dipstick and measurement of drained oil at service will help you monitor this situation.

Before you replace the engine, have it inspected to determine the cause of oil loss. It may be due to worn out piston rings which you can replace with a manageable half engine overhaul.

HOW DO I KNOW WHEN TO REPLACE OLD TYRES?

I bought a used car recently and I will be using it frequently on the highway. I am wondering whether I should replace the tyres.

How do I know whether the tyres are due for replacement?

Derrick

Hello Derrick, besides helping your car to drive, tyres play a crucial role by contributing to your road safety while braking, and provide useful traction to allow better car handling and control.

Good tyre treads also contribute to good fuel economy while loss of traction makes the car engine work harder or run at higher engine revolutions.

Tyres are built with treads which are designed to suit different terrain and purpose.

These treads are designed differently to suit high speed driving on a hard concrete or tarmac road, wet or slippery soft terrain and uneven rocky off-road terrain.

When tyre treads wear down the crucial roles mentioned cannot be fulfilled.

You can know when the tyre treads are worn out by visual inspection.

Extremely worn out tyre treads will be evident. Where you are in doubt, use the tyre tread wear bars designed and fitted between treads on all major commercial and private tyres.

When the tyre tread reaches or exceeds the tread wear bar it should be replaced.

A coin test can also help using a Bank of Uganda 100 shillings coin.

If your tyre tread is below the 100 mark, consider it unsafe.

Decreased performance

When piston rings have really deteriorated, your engine may completely lose power, or its performance will be greatly reduced. You might notice very limited functionality and will need to fix the problem as soon as possible, as work will not be possible when the engine is running this poorly.

