ASK THE MECHANIC: How should i prepare a car for a long journey after prolonged parking?

HOW SHOULD I PREPARE A CAR FOR A LONG JOURNEY AFTER PROLONGED PARKING?

My Toyota Noah has been parked for a while since I live abroad. I am back for Christmas and will use the car to travel upcountry. What are some of the checks I should do before driving the car? Alex.

Hello Alex, during prolonged parking, a vehicle’s fluids, electrical, mechanical, hydro mechanical and rubber components will deteriorate due to age, moisture, corrosion or rodent damage. When you drive the car at prolonged highway speeds, there will be a toll on fast moving parts and deterioration of oils and fluids due to performance in the hot and harsh conditions of fast moving engine, transmission or brake components.

A long trip check at the nearest garage is a good way to start. First, ensure you have safe (unexpired) and correctly inflated tyres with good tread depth and no physical damage.

Tyres are the car’s only contact with the road and their condition is crucial for safe handling and manoeuvering. Also, ensure that you have good brakes (acceptable brake pad width and up to date brake fluid). These help you to safely control or stop the car in the shortest possible distance.

Your car suspension should not be torn, worn out or collapsed. Suspension not only helps to make your ride comfortable, it also links the car body to the wheels.

All the car fluids and oils are important because they help to lubricate, cool, prevent corrosion as well as enhance performance of hard working moving components in the engine, transmission, brakes and steering. Check the fluid quantities and quality.

All fluids age due heating, oxidation and contamination by contact with dirt and deposits as they clean surfaces and transfer heat and dirt for filtration.

Your car’s user manual will advise how often you should change different fluids and oils and which correct type and grades are recommended for the different components of your car. Check all electrical equipment for operation such as battery, lights, horns and switches. Ensure you attend to warning lights on your dashboard or faulty switches for electrically operated components such as wipers, horns, windows. Confirm that all rubber components such as belts, hoses and pipes are not worn out.

Finally, check the ventilation or air conditioning system before cleaning the car in preparation for departure.

CAN I IGNORE MY CAR TYRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM?

I have on several occasions found myself with a flat tyre yet, according to the tyre monitoring system, all is well. Is it safe to rely on my tyre pressure monitoring system? Greta.





Hello Greta, you may need to replace faulty tyre pressure sensors on your car. Regardless, it is good to rely on the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) to help you monitor tyre pressure for road safety and convenience. Deflated tyres, slow punctures or over inflated tyres will reduce road safety because they affect car handling and cause loss of control depending on how fast you are driving. Flat tyres can also cause inconvenience and insecurity if they leave you stranded at night, in the middle of nowhere.

That is why the TPMS is a handy feature that brings to your attention the sudden drop of tyre pressure in the event of a puncture. TPMS receives tyre pressure information from tyre pressure sensors fitted on the valves of each wheel and powered by long life miniature batteries. The TPMS sensors are not fail proof. They usually have a lifespan of five to 10 years, at which time their sealed batteries might fail.

When the sensors fail, you need to replace them and often, they are not readily available but can be imported if you are determined. Occasionally, TPMS sensors can be damaged by tyre technicians during demounting or tyre replacement. Regardless of their maintenance challenges, the TPMS system should be relied upon if your car has a functional one. A routine manual check of the tyre pressure at the nearest fuel station before any trip can help confirm if your tyre pressure is okay.

