Ask the Mechanic: Are fabric car covers good for the vehicle?

Hello Paul, would you recommend fabric covers for cars parked in dusty conditions?

Joseph

Hello Joseph, car covers are one of the options used to protect a vehicle’s interior or its paint from extreme weather elements such as rain, storms, the sun, dust, tree branches or leaves and even bird droppings. They are also sometimes used as a security feature against petty thieves who snatch mirror glasses. However, the choice of car cover material or how and when you use it can cause damage to your car paint.

You need to choose a cover designed from a breathable good quality fabric. Car covers are available on the market are made of neoprene, plastic or tarpo canvas material. The common hazards posed by car covers to car paint are damage of paint due to heating of trapped moisture or dust and debris scratching of paint during fitting, use or removal of the car cover. Try to choose a cover made from breathable, high-quality fabric to avoid moisture buildup and potential damage. Additionally, look for a cover with a good fit to ensure it stays in place and provides optimal protection. Here are some useful tips:

Avoid putting a clean cover on a dirty or dusty car. The dust and debris will scratch the paint’s surface. Always first wash the car.

Do not cover a wet or moist car. On a hot day, the moisture build-up under a plastic cover can cause water spots and white milky permanent stains on the car paint. To avoid this, dry the car and use a breathable car cover to allow evaporation of moisture.

Choose a car cover with the right material. Recommended covers should have an internal lining of a gentle felt material to prevent scratching. Outdoor covers should have zippers or strings to secure them against flapping, which lets in dust. To protect against rain, ensure that the car cover is waterproof. Sun protection can be ensured by choosing a cover with built-in ultraviolet protection.

The car cover should be the right fit for your car to provide ample top-to-bottom protection.

WHAT SHOULD I DO IF MY WIPERS FAIL WHILE DRIVING IN THE RAIN?

Is it true that if your wind screen wipers fail while you are driving, you will be able to see more clearly if you drive faster?

Shiraz

Hello Shiraz, it is not true that driving faster will improve your visibility in the rain if your windshield wipers have failed. What is true is that driving faster when your wipers break down during heavy rain will reduce visibility further and pose a risk of causing an accident due to poor visibility.

Driving faster with no working wipers will increase pressure from road winds on the rain droplets, making them accumulate on your windscreen and obstruct your view. The same pressure from the wind spreads the rain drops and dirt or pieces of debris all over your windscreen to further blur or obstruct your vision. The reduced visibility increases the likelihood of accidents on the wet rainy road as you may not see traffic ahead, corners or oncoming traffic. This poses a risk of collision accidents or going off the road in a corner.

When your wipers fail while driving in the rain, you ought to find a safe place to stop, park and turn on the double indicators or hazard lights to warn other motorists. Turn on your windscreen demister to maintain clear front visibility. Make it a habit to check your wipers at every service or replace them every six months.

A car mechanic examining the windscreen wipers of a vehicle