Ask the Mechanic: Do car tyres protect against lightning?

While some people say rubber tyres makes the car a poor target as the lightning is seeking the ground, others say tyres can protect the car from lightning? Is this true?

Tyrone

Hello Tyrone, to appreciate the danger of lightning to car occupants, one needs to know that lightning strikes are huge amounts of electrical discharge that happen between the clouds and the ground. They are so hot and can attain temperatures as high as 50,000°C. There are different types of lightning but the significant ones that pose a threat to car occupants are cloud-to-ground lightning and ground-to-cloud lightning. Ground-to-cloud lightning is a rare occurrence, which originates from the ground and travels to the cloud.

Car tyres provide limited protection against lightning strikes as far as they are rubber insulators. This is especially so during the rare ground-to-cloud lightning strikes. The most significant protection to a car from lightning is its full metal cabin. This helps to conduct the lightning electrical discharge to the ground, especially during cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.

The insulation protection of a car, by tyres, against lightning is questionable. Different tyre sizes (low or high profile) and quality provide varying insulation protection levels.

The severity of the lightning strike and the design of a car’s cabin plays a big role in determining how safe the occupants will be. A hard roof, as opposed to a soft canvas top or open roof, will provide better protection against lightning.

When driving through a storm the best protection against lightning strikes is to find a safe place to park your car. Avoid forests or open areas such as fields or beaches. Stay in the car, shut the windows and avoid touching any metallic part of the car.

MY CAR FAILS TO START

My Toyota Corona (Kibina) does not start on the first attempt. Additionally, after running for some time, if I stop and park for 30 to 40 minutes, it again fails to start on the first attempt.

Charles.

Hello Charles, the common causes of this include dirty or loose battery terminals, a damaged starter unit or a dirty/damaged throttle valve unit. Dirty, corroded or loose battery terminals can prevent prompt starting; they should be inspected carefully and cleaned or tightened where necessary.

A damaged or worn out starter bendex is a strong likelihood in your case. You must find a good car electrician to dismantle your starter motor and inspect the bendex for possible wear.

If found worn out, it should be replaced or you should replace the whole starter motor in the event that the required parts are unavailable.

Lastly, should the battery terminal and starter motor be okay, another possible cause of the starting problem will be a dirty or clogged throttle valve.