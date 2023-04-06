Ask the Mechanic: How do I raise my car’s value?

Hello Paul, when selling a car, what are the most important and inexpensive things that can improve its value?

Geoffrey.

Hello Geoffrey, buyers will base their own valuation on first overall impressions and on closer inspection of details. On both of those counts, the car should first and above all be spotlessly clean, not just a wash and polish of the primary surfaces, but a meticulous valet job on every detail, inside and out, under the bonnet, in the boot, in the engine compartment and on the floor and under it.

In every nook and cranny and along and between creases, around every knob and dial on the dashboard, even the reflectors inside the lights. Not everything can or needs to look brand new, but it should look clean. The sales message; this car has been well looked after.

The cleaning process will reveal any unsightly damage; rust, dents, cracks, oil leaks, tears, scratches and scrapes, missing screws, crooked rubber seals, perished wiper blades, torn floor mats or seat fabric, among others, and this will give you a chance to fix them. Track down any rattles or squeaks (which you might have got used to) and fix those, too. ‘Well-repaired’ is as positive an indicator as ‘replaced’. Anything the buyer might look at or test should be correct.

Next, make sure all the driver controls work as they should. The headlights, indicators, wipers, horn, every bulb inside and out, the glovebox clip, the door latches and locks, the rearview mirror adjustment, the seat slides and adjusters, the handbrake ratchet, the levers and knobs, and even the jack and wheel brace.

On that note, consider the tyres. They have a major impact on what the car looks like. They do not need to be new (that could be cause for suspicion) and they should not be overtly polished. Just clean, black and with plenty of even tread (including the spare) is both visually appealing and technically reassuring.

If your car has elegant or desirable accessories, do not remove them. Even if you want to charge separately for them, leave them on when showing the car.

In deciding whether to buy and how much to pay, the buyer will be reassured that the vehicle has been carefully used, well maintained and has no disqualifying fault. A comprehensive service record or a recent inspection report also does no harm. Getting even quite an old car into tidy condition need not be expensive. Pre-sale preparation is as much about care as it is about money.

Send sms: mycar (space) your comments and questions to 6933

Or email them to: [email protected]