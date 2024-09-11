Ask the mechanic: When a car overheats

What should I do if my car overheats?

Nantumbwe

Hello Nantumbwe, if your car overheats, pull over and follow the recommended guidelines to ensure your safety and prevent further damage to the car’s engine or risk a fire. A car overheats when the systems responsible for cooling and protecting the engine malfunction. You will notice your car overheating if you hear strange boiling noises, smell burning oil, see steam coming from the engine bay or if the warning temperature light on the dashboard turns on.

When your car overheats, follow these steps:

1. Find a safe place away from busy traffic to stop. Ensure the area is flat and firm.

2. Turn off the engine to prevent further damage. Extreme heat during overheating episodes can damage engine components and rubber seals.

3. Engage the parking brake and allow the engine to cool for about 30 minutes.

4. Never open the radiator or coolant reservoir caps when the engine is hot to avoid burns.

If you suspect a coolant issue, it should be safe to open the bonnet and check the coolant level. Look for signs of leakage around the radiator, engine, water pump, thermostat, and coolant hoses. The coolant reservoir has minimum and maximum levels to guide you. Generally, you can only get an accurate coolant level reading when the engine is cold. If the coolant level is low, top it up with a 50/50 mix of coolant and water.

Continue to monitor the above components for leaks. If the temperature gauge shows a drop in temperature, you can start the engine. Monitor for leakages, strange noises, and the performance of the engine cooling fans. If you detect any leakages or signs of engine fan failure, switch off the engine and call your mechanic.

If there are no immediate signs of coolant leakage, drive at a moderate speed to a garage for further inspection to determine the cause of the overheating incident. Avoid driving the car when it is still overheating, as this can cause severe engine damage or fire.

It is important to engage a mechanic to find the cause of the overheating to prevent costly damage and compromise of your safety.