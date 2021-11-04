Ask the mechanic: When should I service my car’s gearbox?

By  Paul D. Kaganzi

Hello Paul, I own a 2003 Toyota Prado and often drive between Kampala and Lira. Recently, after replacing my gearbox, the mechanic said it had got spoilt due to delayed service and use of old ATF oil. I was under the impression that ATF does not need to be changed regularly. How often should I service the automatic gearbox and which ATF oil should I use? James

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.