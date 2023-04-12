Ask the mechanic: Why does my battery drain overnight?

Would like to know why my battery drains overnight. I have to jump start my SUV in the morning and although it runs smoothly during the day, the moment I turn it off, it is back to jump starting the following morning. Joan Hello Joan, the most common cause of overnight car battery drain is an aged or dead battery that will not hold charge till morning. Batteries have a lifespan; some short (cheaper acid type) others long (costlier gel long life type). Either way, when it is time to replace the battery, it fails to hold charge. Have the battery tested by car battery specialists who will help you make a decision. Occasionally, batteries can drain overnight if there are short circuits in the car electrical system or faulty electrical consumers or modules that stay running after you switch off the car. These can cause battery draw or drain. They can be your radio, courtesy lights or electric seat adjustment gear. This can take time to investigate and determine. A faulty charging system (alternator) or loose battery terminals can also cause failure to fully charge a car battery. This will invariably cause failure to start the car. However, a charging system fault usually causes a display of the red battery icon on the dashboard to confirm presence of a charging fault.

In an emergency, the wrong oil will still work and be better than nothing to help you get home. But continued use of the wrong oil over time could cause damage (sometimes delayed, but ultimately severe). You should refill your gearbox with the correct oil for CVT as soon as you can.

While all of these oils have similar (but not identical) lubricating properties and an ability to perform hydraulic functions where necessary, they have different thicknesses and temperature tolerances and the ability to cope with extreme pressure loads, and they have different additives to optimise their performance in one or more of those respects.

So, while all will perform the basic functions in all the oil places, they will be sub-optimal and even sub-standard if put to use in operations that they were not specifically designed for.

The pumps and valves which allow the oil to circulate are designed for a particular viscosity. An oil that is too thin will not give adequate protection where pressures are extreme or at temperatures that are too high; an oil that is too thick will not get to all the necessary places and could impose extra resistance (loss of power, worse fuel economy, strain on torque impellers) on parts moving at higher speed, and so on.

While all these oils operate in environments made of metal (and have additives to match), some components involve other materials with different likes and dislikes. Clutch materials, seals, and the bands on a torque converter, for example.

Some of the oil/component recipes are interchangeable. Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) will work equally well in conventional automatics and in power steerings. Some manual gearboxes are designed to use it, too, and those are unlikely to freak if manual gear oil is used instead.

Bottom line; in no respect will the wrong oil work better than the specialised oil a component is designed to use.