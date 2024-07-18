Ask the Mechanic: Why is my Peugeot 308 sluggish?

I have a 2008 Peugeot 308 that is sluggish, especially when going uphill. When I rev it up in neutral, it smokes from the bonnet. What could be the problem?

William

Hello William, there are several causes of the car’s sluggish performance when driving uphill and excessive smoke from the engine bay area when accelerating. These issues may be caused by problems with the three car engine systems; lubrication (oil), air intake or fuel. Lubrication or engine oil-related faults that can cause sluggish performance or excessive smoke include aged lumpy oil, wrong oil viscosity or grade and low oil level.

This can affect the Peugeot 308 oil-driven variable valve lift system, thereby reducing performance. Oil leaking through the valve stem seals or worn-out piston rings into the cylinder chamber will be burnt during combustion to produce excessive smoke. Oil leaks into the combustion chamber and reduces engine compression, which tends to leak past the piston rings into the crankcase area. This will significantly reduce engine power.

A dirty air cleaner or leaking intake manifold will affect both the engine air-fuel ratio to significantly reduce performance.

In the air intake system, a faulty mass air flow sensor, which ordinarily helps the engine management system perform altitude or barometric compensation (considering a change in altitude above sea level), will reduce engine performance when driving .uphill.

A damaged turbocharger will reduce performance or cause excessive smoking. At the same time, a clogged or restricted throttle unit will reduce engine power. Dirty fuel injectors will reduce engine performance while at the same time delivering excessive amounts of fuel, some of which will be incompletely burnt to cause black smoke. A leaking exhaust manifold can cause excessive smoke in the engine bay as well as reduce fuel efficiency.

WHICH AFFORDABLE SUV CAN I BUY?

What is your recommendation for a seven-seater to accommodate a growing family? Our preference is an SUV instead of a people carrier. It would be doing considerable mileage, so, fuel efficiency is also important.

John

Hello John, you have a wide range of choices (driven by your budget), from the 2015 Toyota WISH (good fuel economy (12.8 -14km/litre), ample legroom for five passengers on the first and middle row seats. However, the third row of two seats is very cramped, even for teenagers.

The Toyota Vanguard seven-seater 2.4L is another medium SUV (with good fuel economy (9.6 -12.5 km/litre) and ample legroom at the two five-seater rows. The third row is a little less congested.

You can also opt for the costlier Pajero or Prado seven-seater, which will offer much less fuel economy but better legroom for all seven passengers, better ground clearance, comfort and stability on the road.