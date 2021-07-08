AWD vs 4WD: Understanding the different drivetrains

4WD or 4Wheel Drive as well as the AWD also known as All Wheel Drive systems send power to all four wheels and provide increased traction.

By Mustafa Ziraba More by this Author

Car manufacturers particularly the marketers sometimes have to stuff big ideas into small acronyms so the buying public can digest them.

The best ones become so prominent people know the acronym without having any idea what it stands for or even does. Some are fairly understandable at a basic level such as 4WD which stands for Four Wheel Drive (4X4) whereas AWD stands for All Wheel Drive.

Others that have passed their marketing glory include RWD and FWD which stand for Rear Wheel drive and Front Wheel drive respectively.

Both all-wheel drive (AWD) and 4Wwheel Drive (4WD) provide superior traction and control in all kinds of weather and road conditions. While some people may use the terms AWD and 4WD interchangeably, these drive trains work differently, and it is important to know how they function in order to make an informed decision about which is the better choice for you.

The All-Wheel-Drive

AWD stands for All-Wheel Drive, a type of drivetrain that directs power from the engine to all four wheels.

Advertisement

Full-time AWD is always engaged, while part-time AWD systems monitor road conditions and driving behaviour to send torque to all wheels only as needed, which helps to promote fuel efficiency. AWD systems are typically found on vehicles with unibody frames.

4WD on the other hand stands for 4-wheel drive, a traditional 4×4 drivetrain. 4WD systems send power to the front and rear axles, as well as directing specific amounts of power between left and right wheels, enhancing traction and control. 4WD is typically geared toward off-road performance and found on truck-based, body-on-frame platforms. AWD is the technology that has made it in many cars today with many manufactures coining terms for marketing purposes.

For example, Mercedes-Benz’s all-wheel drive system is dubbed 4Matic. A broad umbrella term, 4Matic references any of at least five different AWD systems, each with different layouts and feature sets selected for the application in question.

4Matic is on offer in most Mercedes models, ranging from SUV’s to crossovers to compact cars to high-performance AMG models.

4Motion is the marketing name of Volkswagen’s all-wheel drive system while Quattro is used by Audi for vehicles equipped with any of their AWD systems.

Quattro AWD can take various forms and layouts, depending on the vehicle in question.

Put simply, when considering an Audi, Quattro means AWD. BMW’s all-wheel drive system is called xDrive. Like the 4Matic or Quattro systems offered by its rivals, the xDrive designation is an all-encompassing term that describes the AWD system used in numerous BMW models, from compact cars to SUVs to high-performance models.

Then there is FWD which stands for Front-wheel drive, as it is normally constructed, is indeed a popular setup we see with many cars in Uganda including the Harrier, Alphard and a whole host of smaller cars such as the Spacio, Vitz etc. For a car with its engine in the front, it makes sense for packaging reasons to have it send power to the front wheels alone.

Neat and tidy

With the whole drivetrain packaged at the front so you leave more room for the interior, for you, your passengers and all of your stuff. There are no driveshaft’s or differentials under the seats. Front-wheel drive makes cars neat and tidy.

Ever wondered why smaller cars from the outside seem really big on the inside? Well this is one of the reasons. With basic unaided traction, a FWD car does a better job in slippery conditions as the weight of the engine at the front increases the “grip”. However, the front is doing lots of work including cornering, braking and pulling the weight of the car. Because of this there is increased complexity but the technology has evolved quickly as manufacturers love it.

In simple terms, sending the power to the rear wheels in a Rear Wheel Drive setup shares responsibility.

The front tyres can concentrate on steering, while the rear ones push the car forward. Simpler engineering in the front wheels allows them to turn more freely, thus reducing the turning circle. It is also easier, and cheaper, to disassemble this system when repairs are needed. One system would not interfere with the other, theoretically making the vehicle perform better and handle better.

The most common setup in rear-wheel drive vehicle involves having the engine at the front of the car connected to a driveshaft that sends power to the rear of the car. This is why in smaller RWD cars, there is that hump in the middle of the rear seats that houses this drive shaft. In slippery conditions RWD is always a challenge though manufacturers always add helpful traction control systems that help in such situations.

While many large cars and vans use front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, many still come in rear-wheel drive. Most body-on-frame trucks and SUVs use rear-wheel drive as standard. Most will have an option for four-wheel drive. Many sports and performance cars still prefer rear-wheel drive vehicles for their handling characteristics and power delivery.

The choice for many is really dictated by the car of choice rather than the drive train underneath. Front Wheel Drive cars shall work just fine for the most port and most road conditions in Uganda. Only when it rains you may struggle with a RWD as the car is effectively being pushed rather than pulled, making it a bit more difficult to drive.

Where tyres sit

Today, 4WD exists as a popular feature that sends power to all four wheels at once. This helps provide additional traction when it matters most, especially in off-road environments. Compared to AWD, 4WD tends to offer more capability at the expense of more driver involvement.

There are two types of 4WD systems. With full-time 4WD drive, all four wheels receive power at all times. But with part-time 4WD, the driver must manually engage the system. This is more commonly found in heavy-duty vehicles, some have locking differentials that provide even more traction.