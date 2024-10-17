Bad habits that may be damaging your car

James Bright has been a long-distance driver since 1997. Over time, he has observed that neglecting unusual sounds in a car is one of the poor car maintenance habits that gradually reduce the lifespan of the vehicle.

"An unusual sound, even if the car is still moving, could end up causing much more harm. So, even if there is still time before your next service date, it is safer to have a mechanic check the car to confirm what is causing the unusual sound and fix the problem immediately. If you do not take immediate action, you may endanger your life, that of your passengers, and other road users," Bright advises, adding that failure to give your car the much-needed maintenance could be destructive.

Postponing car service

The recommended mileage for servicing most cars is 5,000km, regardless of whether they are used for urban or upcountry drives. Many drivers mistakenly believe they know their cars well enough to skip regular servicing.

Alex Kadoli, a mechanic at Dalas Auto Limited in Kampala, warns that neglecting maintenance can lead to serious problems. For instance, tyre issues can cause blowouts, and engine problems can result in overheating and the need for costly repairs. Neglecting wheel alignment, tyre balance, and engine oil changes can lead to premature wear and tear on parts, engine knocking, and even complete engine failure.

Kadoli emphasises that regular maintenance is crucial to avoid these problems and save on repair costs in the long run.

Running from one garage to another

The rise in motor vehicle ownership has led to a significant increase in the number of garages. Some of these garages, such as dealerships, specialise in servicing specific car brands, while others cater to all brands.

These garages employ mechanics who are qualified, as well as those who have gained their skills through hands-on experience. When you take your car to a garage to fix an oil leak that reappears shortly after, it is tempting to go to another garage.

Therefore, when purchasing a car, take the time to find a qualified mechanic and service centre that will maintain a record of your car's service history. It is important to remember that too many different mechanics working on your car can cause problems.

Taking your car from one garage to another means that the new mechanics will need time to familiarise themselves with the specific technology and expertise required for your vehicle brand. This is why a mechanic might struggle to reassemble the engine of a sophisticated car such as a Range Rover after taking it apart, especially if they are more familiar with working on simpler Japanese brands, as Kadoli explains.

An unqualified mechanic or service centre has the potential to cause more harm than good, leading to frustration and potentially causing you to give up on the car altogether.

Using cheap spare parts

The spare parts market in Uganda has varying standards, regardless of the supplier. For example, some spare parts on display shelves are sealed and appear genuine and are sold at low prices compared to unsealed old parts.

It is important to understand why old and new parts with the same function are sold at different prices. The cost of the old spare part might be higher because it is more genuine and durable compared to the sealed one. It is advisable to avoid opting for the sealed part just because it looks genuine, as it may need to be replaced more frequently compared to a used old part. As Musa Kimera, a mechanic in Makerere, advises, "Cheap things always turn out to be expensive in the long run."

Delegating tasks

"Except for motorists who service their cars at dealerships with a reputation and image to protect, some of you entrust your cars to mechanics who pick them up from your homes or workplaces and return them with invoices indicating what was replaced or repaired. While some mechanics are genuine, others are cheats. However, servicing your car in your absence denies you the chance to understand what was repaired or replaced.

In cases of replaceable parts, a cheating mechanic will fix a substandard part that will last a shorter time compared to a genuine one because they know you will call them again sooner rather than later and keep them in business. Always create time to visit the garage where your car is serviced and watch as your car is being serviced. Genuine parts may be plucked or stolen off your car and replaced with fake ones, and you may never find out," Kimera explains.

Parking for long

According to www.erieinsurance.com, parking your car for extended periods of time can take its toll on your vehicle.

The time it takes for your vehicle to be damaged by long-term storage will vary based on several factors, including the location of your parked car and how well you have prepared it.

CLEANING

