Behind the wheel of the Range Rover Vogue D350

Last week, I went for a test drive of the Range Rover Vogue D350, a 2023 model. Aside from the D350, the other Land Rover models I have previously test-driven include the Range Rover Sport, a 2004 model, and a Land Rover Discovery. However, in terms of technological innovation, the automatic transmission Range Rover Vogue D350 scores highly compared to the other two.

Design and interior

Firstly, the door handles are not the usual manual types; you gently push the handle inward as if closing the door, and the handle pops out, effortlessly opening the door. Inside, the driver and co-driver’s seats resemble a cockpit. In terms of spaciousness, the larger size of the SUV I admired from the outside matches the ample interior space. When gripping the steering wheel, you feel in complete control of the vehicle. The dashboard features two smart screens: one behind the steering wheel, helping you monitor your driving speed and other features on top of the heads-up display, and the same screen also communicates any mechanical issues requiring attention. The second, a 13.1-inch display in the centre of the dashboard, is dedicated to entertainment, navigation, and other modern features such as Apple CarPlay, YouTube, Android Auto, phone operation, and media.

Engine and performance

Under the bonnet, there is a 3000cc six-cylinder bi-turbo diesel engine. D350 indicates that these vehicles are equipped with different engines. Over the years, many manufacturers, including Land Rover, have significantly downsized engine capacities. For example, the Lexus LX once had a 5700cc engine, which has since been reduced to around 4000cc. Most engines are now smaller but deliver equivalent or even greater power than their larger predecessors. Manufacturers often increase horsepower and torque while reducing engine size. Previously, most Range Rover Vogues were powered by 4400cc diesel engines, usually V8s, or 5000cc petrol units.

The recent models I test-drove feature the D350 and the D300. There is a common misconception that Range Rovers consume a lot of fuel. However, Isaac Moshen, a car dealer at Mighty Rides in Kampala, states that the Range Rover Vogue D350 consumes about 7.2 litres per 100km on the highway. In city driving, it averages between eight and nine kilometres per litre. With a ground clearance comparable to, if not better than that of the BMW X5 and Audi Q7, the Range Rover Vogue D350 is suitable for off-road adventures. Its off-road settings and robust suspension system contribute to a smooth drive on uneven terrain. During the test drive, after joining the Northern Bypass at Bwaise junction and heading towards Busega and Entebbe via the Expressway from Lugogo Bypass and Wandegeya, I observed that the vehicle accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds. As it gains speed, the vehicle's weight increases to enhance stability.

Features

The D350 Vogue comes equipped with network connectivity, enabling software updates via the Internet, whether through WiFi or tethering to a phone. It offers seat memory for up to three users, ideal for shared vehicles. The five-seater SUV also includes a sunroof for natural lighting. It features wireless charging, a now common feature in vehicles produced after 2010, along with USB ports in the centre console and individual climate controls for rear passengers, capable of charging up to seven phones simultaneously. The seats and sections of the dashboard are upholstered with high-quality leather, making cleaning easier. To preserve the leather’s condition, it is recommended to use specialised leather polish.

For safety, the Vogue D350 includes six sensors at the front and rear, complemented by front and rear-view cameras providing live video feeds. It also offers self-parking capabilities, where the vehicle autonomously finds an available space and parks itself without driver intervention. Service and maintenance Moshen advises that to prolong the vehicle’s lifespan, one must not only heed the service reminders but also use quality fuel filters and diesel from reputable fuel stations, and ensure regular servicing.

Most spare parts dealers such as Bosch, supply components suitable for minor repairs. Routine services cost approximately Shs800,000, and engine oil costs Shs150,000 per litre, with a total capacity of 8.2 litres. Brake replacements cost around Shs800,000 for the front and Shs650,000 for the rear. However, some dealers import refurbished brakes, while original parts cost roughly Shs1.5 million for the front and Shs1.2 million for the rear. Cost A 2023 model Range Rover Vogue D350 at Mighty Rides is priced at Shs850m, including taxes. The newer the model, the higher the price; older models tend to be more affordable.

Beyond the test-drive

Mild-hybrid powertrain. The D350 is actually a mild-hybrid, which means it uses a 48-volt electric system to assist the engine, improving efficiency and providing smoother performance. It delivers around 345 bhp (350 PS) and 516 Nm of torque.

Fifth-generation platform

This model sits on Range Rover’s L460 architecture, introduced in late 2021. It boasts greater stiffness (about 50 percent more torsional rigidity), quieter cabin (24 percent NVH reduction), and features such as four-wheel steering for superb manoeuvrability.



