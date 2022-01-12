Prime

BMW 116i or the Auris 2013?

Baraza

By  Baraza JM

What you need to know:

If you are really looking to buy a car, perhaps a second look at the Auris is warranted? If the Toyota is not appealing, then the BMW may be even less so.

Let us start with the Auris and get it out of the way because I have a lot to say about the BMW 116i. I have to say that the Auris is one of Toyota’s finer moments in car manufacture.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.