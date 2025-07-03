BMW Competition: Fast and fierce

When I set out to test-drive the BMW M8 Competition on June 25, I was curious how it compares to other BMWs I have previously driven, such as the X6, the fully electric i3, and the executive 3-Series Sedan. From first glance, it is clear this is not your typical BMW. Although its silhouette might remind you of the M850i, the M8 Competition is in a class of its own. Both are elegant grand tourers, but the M8 Competition represents the very peak of BMW's performance line-up, similar to how Mercedes has the AMG division. The M8 Competition is the highest-performing version of the M8 range, fine-tuned by BMW’s M division. Think of it as how an iPhone 12 Pro Max has more advanced features than the base iPhone 12; the M8 Competition is the ultimate “Pro Max” of BMW’s GTs.

Power, unleashed

Under the hood, the M8 Competition carries a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 engine (coded S63), producing a jaw-dropping 617 horsepower and 750Nm of torque. This power is delivered through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and BMW’s intelligent xDrive all-wheel drive system.

During my test, I accelerated from Naalya junction to the Entebbe Expressway via Busega, and the M8 Competition shot from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds.

This speed is not theoretical; it is real, relentless and shocking. And if you are feeling bold, the car’s top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h, but can stretch to 305km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package. Even at high speed, the car remains composed. Light pressure on the ventilated brakes, optional carbon ceramics in global models, brings it to a smooth stop. However, harsh or sudden braking is not advisable due to the car’s low centre of gravity and nearly two-tonne mass; it could cause instability.

Built to look the part

The exterior is pure aggression wrapped in elegance. Carbon-fibre accents, including the roof, mirror caps and rear spoiler, do not just look good; they shave off unnecessary weight. The front end has deeper air intakes for cooling, and the four exhaust mufflers at the back roar like a rally car when you engage Sport Plus mode. The M8 Competition also comes with larger wheels (20-inch by default) that you can change depending on user needs, courtesy of various rim and tyre combinations on the market.

Luxurious interior, smart tech

Inside, it is a blend of technology, sportiness and high-end craftsmanship. Carbon fibre details complement the Merino leather seats. Optional M bucket seats come with illuminated M8 logos for added drama. The digital cockpit includes a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a high-resolution driver’s display.

It may be a sports car, but BMW has made it user-friendly. The car comes with three primary driving modes: Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus, that you can toggle using steering wheel controls.

These modes adjust the engine response, suspension firmness, exhaust sound and gear shifts. What makes the M8 stand out is its ability to store individual driver profiles. You can save your preferred settings, such as steering weight, throttle response, suspension feel and digital display layout, and recall them by pressing a memory button. That way, every time you get in, the car instantly adjusts to your driving style. There is also a clever feature that lets you send all engine power to the rear wheels with the push of a button, switching from all-wheel drive to a drift-ready rear-wheel drive setup.

Comfortable for two

While the M8 Competition is a grand tourer, its rear seats are more of a formality. They are usable for short distances or small children, but not ideal for adult passengers on long journeys. The real comfort is reserved for the driver and co-driver, who are enveloped in plush, sporty luxury.

Owning one in Uganda

Robert Kyeyune, a car dealer in Ntinda, Kampala, says owning an M8 in Uganda requires discipline. “The quality of roads in Uganda is nothing like what these cars were built for. You must avoid potholes and humps at all costs to preserve the suspension,” he advises. Kyeyune also stresses the importance of fuelling with high-quality octane petrol, as the M8’s engine is highly sensitive. Adulterated fuel may save money in the short term but will compromise engine performance and longevity. For oil changes, it is essential to stick to the manufacturer-recommended grade of synthetic oil every time. Parts are not readily available in Uganda, and must often be imported from Germany, Dubai or reputable platforms such as eBay and Amazon.

Verdict