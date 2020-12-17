Bought as junk, I have revamped my Datsun SSS

By Roland D. Nasasira More by this Author

When you look at the rear right door of Ibrahim Sowed’s white and orange 1970 Datsun SSS model, the third party licence sticker for July 1989 is still intact.

The Datsun SSS is a car Sowed has had for three years, having bought it from Lugazi as it was rotting away in someone’s compound. He paid Shs3m. Fortunately for Sowed, the body was not totally spoilt and could be repaired. He says it took him approximately six months reworking the body to regain its current look and another six months repairing every other part. This process cost him approximately Shs18m and by the end, it was roadworthy.



“I did a lot of research and received advice from people who had either driven one or had contact with a previous owner. I also joined vintage car clubs such as Datsun Club UK, Kenya and Asia to get more information, especially on where to buy spare parts,” Sowed recalls.

The meeting with Sowed takes place at a washing bay in Kisaasi, Kampala, where he has taken the car for a wash upon returning from a three-day Africa Kwetu fuel economy trip that took place from November 20 - 22.

“The trip was smooth because I had fully repaired the car. I stripped it immediately after learning of the trip and worked on the brakes, wiring system and bought new tyres,” Sowed says.

According to Sowed, some of the other competing cars during the 900km trip over three days were struggling but for the Datsun, it was smooth sailing. The competition was in three categories; the vintage category, which Sowed won; the 1600km category, which Sowed also won and the overall category, where Sowed came third.

The journey started from Kampala to Hoima on the first day and from Fort Portal in Kabarole District to Bundibugyo via Kagadi and other districts. This was approximately 238km. On day three, participants drove from Fort Portal to Mbarara through Kasese and Queen Elizabeth National Park and this was an extra 328km. The trip ended in Mbarara but participants took on more than 250km extra from Mbarara to Kampala.

“Throughout the journey, I had a minor glitch at Busunju. The radiator got a small hole and the team of mechanics we had and my co-driver worked on it for about 30 minutes. Surprisingly, I reached Hoima as number one and after that, I did not get any issues up to the end of the trip,” Sowed recalls.

Car specs

According to Sowed, the Datsun SSS 1970 model has got twin carburetors that give the car more power. It also has aero dynamics and does not overheat because it has ample space that lets in fresh air through the bonnet, just next to the headlights. It has a big rear differential, which enables it to drift, and huge amounts of torque.

Within urban areas such as Kampala that have traffic jam, it is driven using gear one and two and then gears three and four on a highway regardless of whether it is tarmacked or murram roads, smooth or rough. It is one of the cars with which you can completely switch off the engine and drift, especially on a slope. It has a maximum speed of 180km/hour.

The car also has aftermarket lights. The fact that newer generation cars have much brighter lights meant that Sowed had to replace the small lights to match the newer generation flow to steer easily at night. They are the only modifications he made on the car.

Engine

It runs on a 1600cc engine but the carburetors give it more power. It takes in much air because of many openings at the front and this means it reduces on the fuel it consumes. Because it is a sports version, it is a four speed car with four gears. It has a super sport special (SSS) logo and this means the fewer the gears, the more the torque. It is why as Sowed drove up the hills during the trip, it did not experience any problems. It is a four speed rear wheel drive car.

Secret to long life

Much as he has owned his car for three years, Sowed says the secret to keeping most old cars on the road is in their being manual transmission cars. For instance, if you have to brake, you have to downshift the gears, toggle with the engine, counter steer and then be able to brake. “If the car requires service, there is no compromise or debate about it. How you take care of it determines how it treats you on the road. This is not just for the Datsun SSS but all cars,” he advises.



Cost of service

Sowed says some old cars have no specific budget for service because anything can break down, say a shock absorber or steering rack. However, they are generally low budget cars to keep on the road. If it is in roadworthy condition, what you replace or service will run for quite some time, depending on the role it plays.

Even then, some of Datsun SSS spare parts are compatible with those of modern cars while some are imported from countries such as Malaysia. For instance, the rims of the Datsun are compatible with those of a two rear wheel Toyota Noah. Although it can serve as a daily car, Sowed only drives it twice a week.