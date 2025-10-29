Can a bad car fuel pump cause jerking and loss of power?

Sometimes my car jerks as if the fuel is not flowing properly, especially when I am driving uphill. Someone suggested the fuel pump might be weak. How exactly does the fuel pump work, and what are the common signs it is failing? Can dirty petrol from substandard stations damage it faster? Andrew



Hello Andrew, a fuel pump is a vital component of any vehicle, as it delivers fuel from the tank to the engine under high pressure. The fuel pump uses an electric motor to transfer fuel through fuel lines to the fuel injectors or, in older cars, to the carburetor. A faulty fuel pump can cause jerking or poor engine performance. To better understand the role of the fuel pump, it is important to recognise how it operates.

When you turn the ignition key or switch it to the on position before starting the vehicle, the fuel pump runs for a few seconds to build pressure in the fuel lines. Located in the fuel tank, the pump is cooled and lubricated by fuel as it sucks fuel from the tank and generates sufficient pressure to deliver it to the engine for optimal performance.



As the pump draws fuel, it also filters it through an attached filter element to remove any dirt. The pump must deliver fuel at the correct pressure to the fuel injectors, as sufficient fuel pressure is essential for the engine to achieve peak performance.

There are common signs to watch for when your car's fuel pump may be failing. One of these signs is intermittent hesitation or jerking, often experienced when driving uphill or accelerating during take-off or overtaking. A failing or weak fuel pump can make engine starts difficult because it cannot provide the necessary fuel pressure for a prompt start. When the fuel pump fails to meet the engine's demand for fuel, the engine may hesitate, falter, and experience reduced performance.

Dirty or contaminated petrol from illicit roadside fuel kiosks or low-quality fuel stations can damage your fuel pump and other components of the fuel system. Contaminated fuel often contains dirt or debris that can clog the fuel filter and harm the fuel pump.

Additionally, water is a fuel contaminant that can cause corrosion and rust to build up in the fuel system, damaging important components such as fuel injectors and spoiling the fuel pump.