Ask the Mechanic: Can I cancel an order for a car bought online?

Hello Paul, can a dealer refuse to accept when I reject a car bought and paid for online under distance selling regulations?

Herbert.

Hello Herbert, rejecting a car bought online can be a complicated matter, especially if it has been delivered from an overseas seller and has already attracted costs of shipping, forwarding and customs bond warehouse storage. It might be easier to reject it before transfer of ownership and shipping documentation are signed. Whether or not you can use the distance selling regulations will be determined by the unique consumer protection laws of the country where you have bought the car.

I am not aware of any laws in Uganda that directly address distance selling regulations. However, there are consumer protection laws under the Uganda National Bureau of standards, National Chamber of Commerce and Ministry of Trade that seek to protect consumers or govern transactions where goods or services are sold even remotely, such as through online stores, phone orders, or mail-order catalogs. In Uganda, laws governing online transactions are still in infancy.

These regulations should be designed to protect consumers who are not able to physically view the products before buying them. In many countries, the distance selling regulations may be covered under consumer protection laws and, depending on each country, the laws may have clearer sanctions and guidelines. For instance, in the European Union, the consumer rights directive 2011/83/EU accords consumers certain rights when buying goods and services remotely.

These rules provide for the right to cancel and get a refund, the right to access correct information about goods and services, obligation of sellers to deliver goods and services bought remotely in specified time. The price must be transparent before the purchase and payment must be authorised. You may need to consult a lawyer for confirmation about a specific law to help you if you need to cancel an online car order.

WHY DOES MY CAR ENGINE FANS CONTINUE TO RUN AFTER SWITCH OFF?

Hello Paul, of late, I have noticed that after driving for some distance, my car fan goes on and will not switch off even after I switch off the engine. Should my car fan run on even after I have stopped driving?

David.

Hello David, there are reasons why your car’s cooling fan may continue running even after you stop the engine. Some of the modern cars on the market sometimes briefly run their engine cooling fans even after you switch off the engine. This is designed to deal with excess engine heat, which may be a result of hard driving or driving during hot weather. On the other hand, the engine cooling fans may overrun after you switch off the engine if the car is overheating.

A faulty fan control relay or switch can also cause the fan to run continuously, even after the engine is switched off. A short circuit on the electric cooling fan circuit can also cause continuous running and this can be confirmed by an electrical diagnosis.

An ageing or faulty coolant temperature sensor can fail to relay correct information to the engine management system (ECM). This may keep the engine fans running, based on the faulty information that it is overheating.

A worn out thermostat may fail to regulate coolant flow around the engine at different temperatures. This will cause engine overheating and may lead to the cooling fan overrunning after you switch off the engine. To be certain about the working condition of your car’s cooling system, it would be good to visit a garage where the above components can be checked.