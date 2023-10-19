Dear Paul, Can I use diesel oil in a petrol engine car?

Hello Godfrey, the answer is yes and no. You can use diesel engine oil in a petrol engine as long as the diesel oil meets the right specifications as classified by the API (American Petroleum Institute) and viscosity needs of the engine as recommended by its manufacturer and graded by the SAE ( Society of Automotive Engineers).

Some oil companies today blend and sell synthetic based engine oils that work in both light duty diesel engines and petrol engines. Not all diesel engine oils will work in petrol engines or vice versa. Conventionally diesel and petrol engines have different oils because of the different torque and compression ratios or ways they burn fuel and the ensuing heat and dirt produced.

In a petrol engine, fuel and air are compressed and ignited by a spark, while in a diesel engine the air is compressed and fuel injected in the very hot compressed air for ignition. The high compression conditions of a diesel engine cause a lot of heat, friction and dirt. That is why diesel engine oils are designed with higher anti wear and detergent levels. This is meant to deal with the intense heat, frictional wear and dirt in the higher torque heavier duty diesel engines. The conventional diesel engine oils and their deep cleaning detergent molecules would corrode and damage conventional petrol engine piston rings as well as damage emission system catalytic convertors.

The anti-foaming agents blended in conventional oils for diesel engines are different from those blended for petrol engines. Advancements in technology and design of diesel and petrol engines have allowed petroleum companies to design diesel oils that can work in petrol engines.

You can know which diesel oils can work in a petrol engine by reading the API classification. Traditionally the API classification of diesel engine oils has the letter C (Compression Ignition) while that of petrol engine oils has letter S (Spark ignition).