Can we finally trust our mechanics?

Have you ever walked out of a car garage with the nagging feeling that something is not right, that your car might be in worse condition than when you brought it in? You cannot explain it, but something feels off. And you still paid for it. A double loss. You are not alone. Many Ugandan motorists share this frustration, a result of an industry where most mechanics learnt on the job with no formal training, no adherence to standards, and no accountability. They often use the wrong tools or cut corners, hoping for the best while leaving customers at the mercy of their gamble. But what if there was a movement to change all that? A movement driven by garage owners themselves?

The roots of a problem

In Uganda, car repair has long been associated with guesswork and improvisation. While a few reputable garages run by trained engineers exist, they are outnumbered by makeshift roadside setups, often operating under trees with no equipment or structure. These spaces, while essential for many, are where customer complaints most often originate, from inflated bills to poor workmanship and vehicle damage. The result is an industry that many fear, rather than trust, especially when travelling far from a familiar mechanic. Yet, despite the dysfunction, a small group of concerned garage owners have decided that enough is enough.

A bold step forward

In 2023, this group came together to form the National Auto Garage Owners’ Association (NAGOA), a body committed to raising standards, promoting professionalism, and cleaning up the industry’s battered reputation. “We are like-minded garage owners who have come together to see how our business can be improved,” says Paul Duke Kaganzi, the newly elected president of NAGOA. “We want to become more professional and we want to grow by up-skilling to meet the ever-changing technology in the car industry.” Kaganzi is not just a figurehead.

He is the mechanic behind the widely-read Ask the Mechanic column in the Daily Monitor and runs Duke’s Garage in Naalya, Kampala. He is one of a growing number of professionals who want to shift the public perception of the garage business from shady to respected. In April 2024, just one year after its formation, NAGOA held its first formal elections at Kati Kati in Lugogo, Kampala. Alongside Kaganzi, the body elected four vice presidents for Uganda’s different regions and directors for departments such as training, technology, communication, and conflict resolution.

Changing mindsets

One of NAGOA’s most ambitious projects is the NAGOA Training Academy, based in Kikaaya near Kisaasi, Kampala. The academy offers both new and experienced mechanics practical workshops and classroom instruction covering everything from modern diagnostics to electrical repairs, air conditioning systems, and body respray techniques. “We are not just training hands. We are changing mindsets,” says Samuel Okello, head of the academy. Mechanics are also taken through soft skills such as garage management, customer service, record keeping, safety, professionalism, and personal grooming, even etiquette and uniform culture. Courses range from short one-week trainings to six-month technical programmes, with apprenticeships running up to 12 months. Many garages such as Kaganzi’s own, have already seen the results. “At Duke's Garage, we have seen a turnaround in work ethic, attention to detail, professionalism and the use of new tools. Our customers can feel the difference,” he says.

The power of unity

Beyond training, NAGOA has created tools that serve both mechanics and motorists. One of them is the garage locator, a web-based map showing all vetted NAGOA member garages across the country. “This allows any car owner to find a reliable garage, even far from home,” says Kaganzi. “If my client’s car breaks down in Gulu or Mbale, I just tell them, ‘Go to this garage, they are one of us.’ That gives my clients peace of mind. And if anything goes wrong, NAGOA follows up.”

The result is a culture of collaboration among garage owners who refer clients to each other and even trade spare parts, diagnostic tools, and towing services. This network strengthens business, builds trust, and benefits car owners everywhere.

Preventive maintenance

Another NAGOA initiative is the car check, a free preventive maintenance service now offered at all NAGOA-affiliated garages. It checks for worn-out timing belts, brake pads, loose parts, and other potential dangers before they escalate. “It is about protecting your investment and your life,” says Kaganzi. “A simple check could save you a breakdown, or worse, an accident.” Inspired by the UK’s Ministry of Transport test, the car check programme equips garages with diagnostic tools such as brake-pad testers, emissions kits, and electrical test devices. NAGOA has already trained its first batch of car check technicians.

Including the informal sector

The government, through the Ministry of Works, is introducing new regulations that will require all mechanics to register with the Directorate of Industrial Training. While this could have locked out thousands of informally trained mechanics, NAGOA stepped in to offer a solution. “We asked the ministry to allow testing in local languages and certification based on skill level, not just papers,” says Kaganzi. “This way, we do not push our people underground; we uplift them.”

The result? Mechanics once considered ‘unofficial’ can now be tested, certified, and integrated into the formal economy, with access to further training and employment opportunities. Beyond technical skills, NAGOA is also empowering garage owners to become better entrepreneurs. The association hosts twice-monthly workshops on bookkeeping, insurance, banking, marketing, and environmental practices. Industrial players also attend, offering members special pricing on batteries, oils, and parts. Members routinely give each other business, from towing services to wheel alignment jobs, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem of trust and mutual benefit. Uganda’s garage industry may still have its share of bad apples, but for the first time, there is a movement that is weeding them out, one certified mechanic at a time.

Tax fears still a roadblock

One major challenge remains: Many garages are reluctant to register formally for fear of the taxman.

“What they do not realise is they are limiting their growth,” says Paul Kaganzi.

“When we are registered and compliant, we can bid for big contracts, advertise openly, and attract corporate clients. But some owners still do not see the opportunity.”



