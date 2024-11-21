Car fires: Where do drivers go wrong?

A car can catch fire due to various reasons such as a collision, a defective fuel system, faulty electrical wiring, or a lit cigarette left inside the vehicle that ignites the seats or carpets. In some instances, a design flaw might also be responsible

Annet Nafuna, a resident of Bukoto in Kampala, shared a terrifying experience that happened on the Entebbe Expressway one morning this past October. She was driving with three passengers, heading to Kitende in Wakiso District to run some errands, but they never made it.

While driving at about 60km/h, Annet noticed her car engine overheating. Before she could react, flames appeared in her rearview mirror, and smoke quickly filled the car. Chaos broke out as everyone panicked.

With no fire extinguisher to fight the blaze, the passengers scrambled to escape. Luckily, they all got out with only minor burns, but the car was destroyed by the fire.

Unfortunately, incidents such as this are not rare. Across the country, stories of cars catching fire have led to devastating injuries and even deaths. These incidents often bring up questions about car maintenance and whether owners are addressing problems before hitting the road.

What causes car fires?

Car fires often happen because drivers overlook warning signs, David Wakabi, a mechanic in Bwaise, Kampala, says.

He explains that just as our bodies show symptoms when something is wrong, cars also give signals before a fire starts, but many drivers ignore them, putting themselves at risk.

Take overheating brakes, for example. If your brakes get too hot, they could stop working, and that can lead to a fire. Wakabi advises drivers to stop and check if they notice any unusual heat or smells.

“A vigilant driver will catch these issues early,” he says.

He also warns about tyres. Worn-out or poorly inflated tyres are a fire hazard, especially during long trips. Regular checks can help prevent problems. Overloading a car, especially with items that create friction, adds another layer of danger.

Wiring is another culprit. Badly done electrical work or poorly installed spare parts can spark fires. And if you ever smell something burning, whether it is from the exhaust or tyres, do not ignore it.

“That smell is often the first warning sign of a fire,” Wakabi stresses.

Bottom line? Stay alert and take car maintenance seriously; it could save your life.

How to prepare for emergencies

Charles Wesonga, a mechanic based in Kitintale, Kampala, emphasises how handy it is for drivers to have basic tools such as spanners and screwdrivers in their cars. He emphasises that these tools can be lifesavers in emergencies, especially when paired with a video call to a mechanic for remote guidance.

"With these items, you can temporarily fix minor issues and get back on the road," he explains.

When it comes to fires, Wesonga recommends keeping essentials such as fire extinguishers, sand, soil, or even water in the car to manage flames while waiting for emergency services. He stresses the importance of staying calm, as panic often delays evacuation, increasing the risk of injury.

"If your car catches fire or overturns, the first step is to move to a safe distance quickly. Fires spread fast and can ignite nearby vehicles or property," he warns.

Here are the steps Wesonga suggests for handling a car fire:

1. Find a safe spot: Pull over away from traffic and anything flammable.

2. Turn off the engine: Cut the power and engage the parking brake.

3. Evacuate immediately: Get everyone out and move to a safe distance.

4. Call for help: Contact emergency services as soon as possible.

5. Fight the fire only if it is safe: Use a fire extinguisher if you are trained and sure it is safe to do so.

By being prepared and staying calm, you can reduce the risk and ensure safety during emergencies.

Police perspective

Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire talks about a car fire incident on November 10 on the Entebbe Expressway, saying the fire prevention and rescue team acted quickly to contain the flames. Fortunately, the car's occupants had already escaped unhurt by the time help arrived.

“This is the third car fire incident on the Entebbe Expressway in just one week,” Owoyesigyire notes, expressing concern over the growing number of such incidents. He urges drivers to always carry fire extinguishers and use them at the first sign of trouble such as smoke coming from the tyres or bonnet, to prevent the fire from spreading.

Owoyesigyire also explains that police response times typically range between 11 and 15 minutes, but in heavy traffic, it can take 30 minutes or longer, enough time for a fire to destroy a vehicle.

Authorities are urging drivers to take safety precautions seriously, emphasising prevention as the best way to keep roads and passengers safe.

Preventing automotive fires

According to www.bryantpsc.com, the National Fire Protection Association provides the following advice to prevent automotive fires:

•Perform regular maintenance on your vehicle or take it to a professional mechanic. If you notice any leakage or your car seems to be running improperly, have it checked out.

•If you need to transport gasoline, only use a certified, sealed gas can and only transport a small amount. Always keep a window open for ventilation when you transport gas.

•Never transport gas cans or propane tanks in the passenger area of a vehicle. They should always go in the trunk or the back of a pickup, if you have a truck.

•Never park a vehicle where flammable items can touch the catalytic converter or exhaust system, and start a fire. A catalytic converter can reach temperatures of 600 degrees under normal conditions.