CFAO Motors, Sinotruk formalise partnership deal

China’s heavy-duty truck manufacturer Sinotruk, and CFAO Motors, the provider of mobility solutions in Uganda, have partnered for distribution to the Ugandan market. The announcement of this partnership was formally announced at a breakfast event held at UMA Showgrounds.

The event was attended by the top transporters and media in the country. While giving his remarks, the CFAO Motors managing director, Mr Thomas Pelletier, welcomed the partnership, saying, "We are committed to persistently expanding our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Together with Sinotruk, we can provide the Ugandan market with an impressive range of heavy-duty, medium-duty, and light-duty trucks under product brands like Howo TX and NX vehicles, all backed by our outstanding aftersales services. With this alliance, we are better positioned to be Uganda's leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions."

He further noted that this has cemented its reputation as a dependable supplier of automobiles given its status as a manufacturer authorized distributor of well-known automotive brands, including Toyota, Suzuki, Yamaha motorbikes, Toyota Material handling equipment, and Hino trucks. The incorporation of Sinotruk into its brand portfolio reinforces its commitment to catering to a wide spectrum of industries, such as construction, mining, oil and gas, transportation, and logistics.

According to Edwin Muhumuza, Country Sales Manager at CFAO Motors, "These trucks are built to exceed expectations, offering industry leaders in need of dependable transportation solutions outstanding performance, business value, and safety."

"We are eager to partner with CFAO Motors to tap into a wider territory of Uganda's market given CFAO Motors' superiority in the market," said Mr. Tang Wenjun, Country Manager of SINOTRUK Uganda, expressing excitement about the collaboration.























