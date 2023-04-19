Common radiator problems and how to fix them

Most, if not all machines that use engines have some sort of cooling system. The main component of your car cooling system is the radiator. It works like a water tank by storing and distributing water to the engine block for cooling. When hot water leaves the engine block, it goes back to the radiator to be cooled before being sent back to the engine block.

To cool your engine, the radiator does not work in isolation. It works alongside the thermostat, water pump, horse pipes and the radiator fan, all of which play different roles and must be in perfect mechanical condition. It (radiator) should not be dirty or choked, otherwise it will damage some components of the car.

For example, the thermostat controls the flow of water in the cooling system. However, the water must be of a required working temperature before the thermostat releases it to circulate throughout the engine block. When the cooled water is halfway, the thermostat releases it to counter the heat in the engine block as it runs. At the same time, the thermostat opens for hot water from the engine block to come to the radiator to be cooled before it goes back. The thermostat closes again until the engine gets a working temperature, making it a continuous process.

Common problems

Isaac Nalyongo, a mechanic at Dalas Auto Limited in Bunga, Kampala, explains that if your thermostat is not working properly; where it is blocking water and at the same time not opening, your radiator will burst since there will be no cooling effect.

“When the thermostat is not playing its role, the heat in the radiator will be too much for it to bear and it will blow. When blown, the solution is to replace the radiator. The radiator caps are also a common problem. When the radiator cap rubber is worn out, the radiator causes mechanical challenges to other parts it works with,” Nalyongo explains.

Lack of coolant

Not using coolant and only relying on water also causes functional faults to your radiator. This is because when mixed with water, coolant works as an anti-rust agent in the cooling system. When you do not use coolant, the internal components of the radiator become rusty and overtime, the rust builds up and chokes or blocks the radiator, meaning water will not be circulating easily.

Defunct radiator fan

Similarly, if the radiator fan is not working properly, it will also cause the radiator to malfunction. The radiator fan plays an important role of controlling the engine temperature by pushing or pulling air through the radiator cores. The radiator cores are the fin-like components that allow air into the radiator.

Whereas it is advisable not to overfill the engine coolant tank and create some space up to the coolant lead, the sides, bottom or top of the radiator tank keep cracking due to age. This means you have to keep monitoring each component that works with the radiator.

“Sometimes the top of the radiator tank develops slits or cracks. Pressure buildup inside the radiator may blow the whole tank. Every time you add water in the radiator, check coolant levels as well and other parts of the cooling system since damage to one part affects how the other performs,” Nalyongo adds.

Driving habits that damage radiators

Your car’s inability to engage gears, especially those running on automatic transmission , equally damages your radiator. If it is manual transmission, driving in one gear also affects the radiator.

“If you drive in one gear regardless of whether it is automatic or manual, the radiator overheats. There will also be overheating if radiator hose pipes are leaking. Engine coolant may not vary much from one car to another but depends on the type and where you buy it,” says Sula Kilimani, a mechanic in Kisekka Market, Kampala.

Bent radiator cores

Radiator cores are the fin-like components that allow air into the radiator. When these are bent, it destabilises the cooling system because the radiator fan sucks heat from the radiator through the cores, meaning it will not pull the heat properly.

“The heat will be pulled but at a slow pace yet it is generated fast. When you have bent cores, the only remedy is to replace the radiator because they are fragile and cannot be straightened. The radiator will keep running but cooling becomes hard,” Kilimani explains.

Cost

The cost of a used radiator ranges from Shs250,000 to Shs450,000 for all smaller cars. The cost of a brand new one starts from Shs900,000 to Shs1.5m for SUVs. Radiators for trucks cost as much as Shs5m.

To have a smooth running radiator, it is advisable to carry out periodic radiator flushing. When you remove the radiator cap and it is dirty or rusty, have the entire system flushed to remove the rust and other dirt, but also fill up with fresh coolant to prevent rust.

Strange noises