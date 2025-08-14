Competition: Sporty and powerful SUV

In the highly competitive automotive industry, every year brings new releases, and manufacturers are constantly looking to introduce features that will appeal to drivers. One aspect that often remains consistent is exterior design.



For instance, while the BMW X6 M Competition may not look significantly different from its predecessors, it boasts numerous new features not found in earlier models. A noteworthy addition is the advanced 48-Volt hybrid system integrated into the drivetrain.

During my six-hour test drive of the 2025 model at the weekend, which started in Kololo and included routes to the Northern Bypass and the Entebbe Expressway, I found it challenging to detect the hybrid nature of the vehicle when I started the engine. Unlike traditional hybrids that use an additional battery for a quiet engine start, the BMW's mild hybrid system enhances horsepower and torque levels, making its benefits most noticeable during acceleration.

Due to this mild hybrid system, the car gains weight as speed increases. Weighing in at two tonnes, this vehicle is engineered for performance, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, even though my own experience hit that mark at 4.5 seconds from the Busega toll when I reached the Entebbe Expressway. With a powerful 4400cc petrol engine, its output is comparable to that of a rally car, emitting a thrilling roar through its four exhaust mufflers, and it can achieve a maximum speed of 320 km/h.

Features

The BMW X6 M Competition is equipped with a high-tech dashboard featuring two main screens. The first is a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster positioned behind the steering wheel, allowing the driver to monitor speed, fuel consumption, and exterior temperature. The second, a 15-inch infotainment screen, can display up to 18 different functions, including modern features such as Spotify, BMW ID, news updates, a personal assistant, and weather information.

This car prioritises technology, communicating a plethora of information through the dashboard screens, including alerting drivers about low tyre pressure. However, it does not indicate the quality of fuel. For a high-performance vehicle such as this, it is crucial to use high-octane fuel from trusted stations to ensure optimal engine performance and longevity.

Unlike many contemporary vehicles with push-to-start buttons located next to the steering wheel, the BMW X6 M Competition has its button on the centre console, next to the gear lever, positioned between the driver and passenger seats. This console also contains various buttons, including one that allows for automatic descent when driving downhill; simply press the button, release the pedals, and steer while the car maintains a safe speed.

Interior

Interior features include Merano leather, massaging seats, ambient lighting, and both heated and cooled seats, which you can adjust according to the weather conditions. The infotainment volume can be controlled using gesture controls, allowing you to increase or decrease the volume with a hand motion. For fresh air enthusiasts, the car offers the option to roll down the windows or open the panoramic sunroof.

In terms of safety, the 15-inch smart screen provides a live 360-degree view of the car’s surroundings, thanks to its eight sensors (four in the front and four in the rear). These sensors are incredibly useful for parking in tight spaces.

The BMW X6 M Competition is a sport utility vehicle (SUV) designed for versatile driving across various terrains. For comfort, it is ideally suited for use with 22-inch rims. The headlights have evolved from the traditional angel-eye design to slimmer, sharper split-eye designs that are both stylish and bright. Notably, when driving at night and encountering pedestrians, the lights automatically dim to enhance safety while maintaining good visibility.