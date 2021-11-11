Do you know what happens when you hit that pothole?

Have you ever hit a pothole and felt it all through to the steering wheel coupled with the sharp bang? Or have you ever felt like your car’s suspension is almost always under agitation every time you drive?

Nowadays, because of the rains, there seems to be more potholes and those that existed seem to have widened. Thing is, rough roads and potholes all take their toll on your car over the course of the year. Some of the jolts can be hard, and damage to your car can occur quickly.

Even with humps as they are supposed to punish the speeders and minimally offend those abiding by the limits. But, as all drivers know, crossing the things sucks at any speed and, regardless of how brightly painted they are, they are easy to miss until you are finding out the hard way just what kind of suspension travel your ride offers. Your first line of defence is your car’s shocks, springs and tyres.

Under the car

As your car drives over a hole, the wheel, tyre, and suspension assembly are pushed down into the hole by the car’s springs. Some manufacturers use coil springs, while others use torsion bar springs to support the weight of the car. Regardless of the type of spring, the shock absorber or strut assembly controls the rapid downward movement of the wheel and suspension.

The internal operation of a shock absorber and a strut are the same, but a shock absorber only helps control suspension movement. A strut, by design, also helps hold the suspension and wheel in the proper location.

If the shock or strut is working properly, it will slow the downward movement of the suspension into the hole, but quickly allow the suspension to move upwards on the other side. This is accomplished by directing oil inside the shock through a series of one-way valves and orifices.

Tyres

As the tyre hits the exit side of the hole, it must move upward very quickly. This is where damage can occur, both to the tyre or wheel and to the suspension and steering. If the impact is severe, the suspension can “bottom out”. This means the suspension hits a rubber stop placed on the car to limit the maximum upward travel of the suspension. A severe bang or jar is felt throughout the car, and then you are on to the next bump or hole.



As the impact of the tyre occurs on the exit edge of the hole, the tyre pushes in towards the wheel. If your tyre pressure is low, the tyre may be pinched between the edge of the hole and the wheel, cutting the cord material inside the tyre. This may not be obvious with an external inspection, but it could result in tyre failure later. Low profile performance tyres make this problem even worse because there is less tyre sidewall to cushion the blow.

Fortunately, modern tyres are extremely tough. If the tyres are inflated properly, the chances of damaging a tyre on most impacts are small. Check the tyre pressure often.

Wheels can be damaged when the tyre compresses enough to allow the wheel hit the edge of the hole. Steel wheels can be bent, while alloy wheels are usually broken.

Preventing damage

There are ways of preventing damage to the rubber stops and the rest of the suspension. First, avoid the pothole. This may sound too simple, but if you steer enough to the side of the hole so your tyre rolls at least part way on the edge, you have avoided most of the impact.

Then, slow down. The higher the speed, the faster and longer your suspension moves upwards on a bump or hole. Driving slowly over a hole should do no damage to your suspension. Just look at the serious off-road 4x4ers and you will see them traversing rough ground very slowly.

Always apply the brakes before a bump or hole to slow the car but release them just before hitting the hole. This allows the tyre to roll out of the hole rather than slamming into the far edge of it.

Shock absorbers

It is also important to keep good quality shock absorbers on your car. The shocks slow the downward movement of the wheel as it moves into a hole, so it does not have to move up as much on the exit side. Then they allow the wheel to move upwards quickly so the impact with the hole and car damage is reduced.

The same happens on a bump, but in reverse. First, the wheel moves upward quickly, then the shock slowly lets it back down to contact the road. Good shock absorbers control the action of the suspension to reduce jars and bangs on both the suspension and the body and improve car handling immensely.

Shock absorbers or struts can be checked visually. Wet oil on the outside of the assembly means it needs replacing. A small oil film of oily dirt on the outside does not indicate a leaking shock, so if you are shown this on your car and they tell you otherwise, take it elsewhere.

Another test for shock absorbers is to bounce the car up and down to test their operation.

Push down with your whole-body weight on each corner of the car and quickly let the body back up. The car should bounce up, back down, and then up one more time. This shows the valves inside the shock are working properly. If the car bounces more than three times when doing this test, the shocks need replacement.

Signs your car needs pothole damage repair

Tyres, rims are visibly damaged. If one of your tyre rims has a sizeable dent, there is a good chance that your tyre has been damaged, as well. A flat tyre is a surefire way to know it is time for pothole repair, but look closely even if your tyres are not visibly deflated.

Steering shakes or feels off. If your steering wheel is vibrating or shaking, or if it seems like it is off-centre, it is time to have your wheel alignment checked. The pothole may have caused misalignment or damaged the steering component.

Fluid leaks. Depending on how deep the pothole was, it is possible that the undercarriage of your vehicle was damaged. The undercarriage can easily scrape the road surface when your car dips down into a pothole, which can cause fluid leaks and invite rust in places you cannot see. Take your car for inspection if you suspect you hit a deep pothole.