Does an overheating engine cause automatic gearbox failure?

Hello Anthony, yes, an overheating engine radiator will cause poor performance of the automatic transmission (gearbox) and at worst damage to the internal components with leads to ‘gears slipping’ or failure to shift. One of the cardinal roles of automatic transmission fluid besides providing hydraulic pressure which helps to engage gears, is to cool the hot and fast moving internal components of the automatic gearbox.

Most car automatic transmissions use the engine cooling system to maintain normal transmission operating temperature. The automatic transmission fluid (ATF) lines run alongside the engine cooling system plumbing to go to the bottom or side of the radiator with a dedicated cooler unit. Should the car engine cooling system experience a break down, which leads to overheating, the ATF will overheat and affect transmission performance or at worst, damage its internal components.