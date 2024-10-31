Ensuring your safety as a boda boda passenger

According to the 2023 Uganda police annual crime report, there was a six percent increase in the total number of persons that died as a result of road crashes from 4,534 in 2022 compared to 4,806 in 2023.

The increase was majorly in the categories of motorcyclists, and passengers on motorcycles, among others. The report says a total of 614 passengers died in motorcycle crashes in 2023 compared to 552 in 2022. The number of motorcycle passengers seriously injured in 2023 was 3,213 compared to 2,957 in 2022, representing an 8.7 percent increase.

John Mary Mugyenyi lives in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb (which is approximately 10 kilometres from the city centre), and works in Wandegeya, Kampala. To beat the morning and evening traffic on Kisaasi-Bukoto Road, Kiira Road, Kamwokya and Mulago areas, he uses motorcycles, popularly known as boda bodas. It has been his favourite transport means within Kampala for the last 10 years.

“I have had many near-death experiences but I am still lucky. I have also lost many friends and relatives as a result of boda boda accidents. However, since last year when a car ran us over because the rider was riding in the wrong lane, now I give them strict instructions and make sure they make my safety a priority. When they refuse to adhere, I ask them to stop, get off and get another boda boda,” Mugyenyi says.

There is a life-threatening trend of motorcyclists along Mugyenyi’s daily route, especially on the Kiira Road route that stretches from Kamwokya to Bukoto. The incoming and outgoing traffic were designed for two lanes. During rush hour traffic in the morning and evening, motorcyclists ride from the side with no traffic to beat the gridlocks.

Some motorcyclists even ride on walkways on either side meant for pedestrians except when there are military or traffic police personnel deployed at Kiira Road police station to curb recklessness. The situation is similar on Acacia Avenue from Fairway Hotel junction on Yusuf Lule Road to Kamwokya at City Oil fuel station and other busy roads within Kampala.

Shared responsibility

Michael Kananura, the public relations officer of the traffic directorate, says road safety is everyone’s responsibility. Traffic police cannot be everywhere to monitor and control traffic flow. On average, Kananura says, there are more than 500,000 motorcyclists in Kampala against approximately 600 traffic personnel manning traffic. This means that one traffic officer has to control an average of 830 motorcyclists, which is impossible.

First, before you board a motorcycle, observe whether the motorcyclist has the requirements. You may not ask them for their riding license but there are things such as crash helmets, the condition of the motorcycle and reflector jackets you can physically examine to determine if it is roadworthy.

It is also important that you check for the passenger crash helmet, especially at a point where there are new regulations with motorcyclists that call for passengers to wear helmets. If the rider does not have a second helmet for the passenger and you are a daily boda boda passenger, you must carry your helmet. If you drive, a helmet should be kept in your car because you do not know when you will need to use a motorcycle.

“For all the motorcycle crashes that occur, the rider and passenger die due to head injuries. When the motorcycle is involved in a crash, it does not kill or injure the rider and spare the passenger,” Kananura explains.

Keep the motorcyclist in check

Indiscipline among motorcyclists such as riding past traffic lights, riding on one-way sides and making U-turns are some of the leading causes of motorcycle crashes. Unfortunately, some riders violate traffic regulations on the instructions of passengers.

“If you are a responsible passenger, do not keep quiet when the rider is making a U-turn in the middle of the road or using the wrong lane. You cannot risk your life because you are in a rush. Some of you (passengers) are always on phones as the motorcyclist rides as they wish, only to gain consciousness when you are bleeding on the road surface,” Kananura advises.

Check the status of the motorcyclist

Motorcyclists without helmets are some of the categories that abuse traffic regulations, especially when there is enforcement from traffic or Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) officials. Before you hire a motorcycle, observe their sobriety status. Some of them use alcohol and other drugs as they go about their work. As you engage them in conversation, you may occasionally notice the scent of alcohol on their breath, suggesting they are not fit to ride.

2024 motorcyclist crash severity

The severity of motorcycle crashes does not apply to Kampala City and its suburbs alone, but rather to the entire country. Kananura observes that in the nine months of 2024 from January to September, 1,719 motorcyclists and their passengers died because of motorcycle crashes. This places motorcycle crash deaths to six people per day. And on average, out of every five crashes registered, three involve motorcyclists. Those who are injured are also equally many.





