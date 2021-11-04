The Altezza is a reliable car since it can be repaired at any garage at an affordable cost. 

Even with a small engine, the Altezza is fast

By  Roland D. Nasasira

The Toyota Altezza is loved by many who love fast cars. With its sports engine, it can go as fast as you want it to go without necessarily breaking the bank to refuel it. 

