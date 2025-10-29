Experts call for defensive driving to reduce crashes

Road accidents continue to raise serious concerns about road safety in Uganda. Last week’s head-on collision involving two buses and a Toyota Surf highlights the dangers faced by commuters and public transport users.The fatal accident involved a Nile Star bus attempting to overtake a Tata lorry while at the same time a Planet bus from Gulu was also overtaking a Toyota Surf from the opposite direction.

Both buses collided head-on during the manoeuvres, killing at least 46 people, in what authorities describe as one of the deadliest crashes on the 273km Kampala to Gulu route in Kiryandongo.



Survivors, including Sebeet Kawawa and Zubeir Omia, expressed disbelief at having survived the crash.

“When this happened, I thought I was waking up from a dream,” Kawawa said as he was rescued from under the wreckage.

Skills that save lives

Benson Kilama, a road safety expert in Kampala, explains that while accidents may sometimes be unavoidable, defensive driving techniques can reduce their impact and even prevent collisions. Defensive driving equips drivers with extra skills to navigate challenging road conditions and anticipate errors from other road users.

“Attending a driving school alone is insufficient; drivers should also undertake defensive driving training to stay updated on road survival tactics during emergencies,” Kilama says.

Human error

The Uganda Traffic Police reports that many traffic crashes are caused by human error. This suggests that a lack of defensive driving skills among drivers contributes significantly to Uganda’s high crash rates.

The 2024 police report recorded 25,107 road traffic crashes, a 6.4 percent increase from 2023, with more accidents occurring during daytime than at night.

Kilama urges public transport operators to make defensive driving a formal policy. He believes the Kiryandongo crash could have been prevented if both drivers had hooted to alert incoming traffic and anticipated potential hazards.

Defensive driving requires recognising hazards early and making split-second decisions to avert collisions, skills that can only be learnt through advanced training beyond standard driving lessons.

Road safety starts with the driver

Lawrence Niwabiine, the police 8director of traffic and road safety, emphasises that road safety begins with road users themselves. Some buses violate laws by making long-distance return journeys, a practice banned in 2019 to reduce driver fatigue. Traffic police monitor such violations through checkpoints and inspections along key routes.

SP Michael Kananura, a community liaison officer at the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, advises motorists to avoid dangerous overtaking and always signal while overtaking.

“Overtake only on straight roads, and avoid bends or corners where it is difficult to judge oncoming traffic,” he says.

Road safety expert Kilama adds that defensive driving not only helps avoid accidents but also improves overall road discipline, helping drivers make safer decisions even in unforeseen situations.

Enforcement and vehicle inspections

Traffic police have introduced measures, including inspections at the Inspectorate of Vehicles (IOV) in Naguru, Kampala. These checks assess the mechanical roadworthiness of buses and verify that drivers possess the correct licenses.

James Okiru, a traffic officer, notes that daytime driving reduces the likelihood of accidents because drivers can better judge oncoming traffic.

For night journeys, he advises adherence to speed limits, making stopovers to check tyres, and following all traffic rules. Uganda follows British driving conventions: drive on the left with right-hand-drive vehicles, observe 30km/h in urban areas, and 80km/h on highways. Drivers should respect police checkpoints and comply politely to avoid misunderstandings.

Proper training, testing essential

James Mulakha, a driving school instructor, highlights challenges in driver testing. Some people hold permits without completing mandatory tests, and some companies employ drivers without verifying their skills. He urges driving schools and stakeholders to ensure all trainee drivers are properly tested before issuing driving permits.