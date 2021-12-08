For a big car, my Land Cruiser TZ is not a fuel guzzler

Haam Rukundo

I have had my Toyota Land Cruiser TZ for six years. It is stable on the road and fuel efficient even when it runs on a 3000cc engine. Its efficiency in fuel consumption is similar to that of its performance. It is better compared to other cars in the same class that run on 3000cc engines.

On the highway, it gives me 14km per litre of fuel and approximately nine in places such as Kampala where traffic jam is common. I once filled its tank for a journey to Kasese Town (a distance of about 370.3km from Kampala) and I was surprised to only use half a tank. Its tank carries 90 litres of fuel and currently costs Shs300, 000 to fill. Before the rise in fuel prices, it would cost me Shs270, 000.

The difference between the TX and the TZ is in terms of stability. I have driven a TX before but the engine of the TZ is heavier, which makes it more stable on the road compared to the TX. It is also more comfortable off-road compared to the TX.

The TZ also picks up speed faster than the TX of the same model. It can go from zero to 100km/hour in less than a minute. Off-road, the road that leads to church was impassable one day and every other motorist was turning to use another route. Most cars were unable to drive all the way to the church but when I engaged the 4WD system, I steered smoothly even when the road was bad. I also love the fact that it is an all-terrain car that can engage gears swiftly. Although mine is a 1996 model, I feel as though I am driving a newer model.

I carry out service depending on the journeys it has made. For instance, during the first Uganda lockdown in March 2020, it was not moving a lot and the service intervals were longer than normal. On average, I service every after two months but when I travel a lot to the field upcountry, I carry out service every month.

For minor service where I replace the engine oil, oil filter and the fuel filter which is key for every diesel engine, and greasing the joints I spend Shs140,000. And after every five months, depending on how long it has moved, I include all other aspects on top of replacing gearbox oil, which costs Shs250,000.

Reagan Seguya

One of the reasons I like the Toyota Land Cruiser TZ is that its spare parts are readily available from most local dealers in Kampala. The most expensive spare part I have replaced in the six years I have had it was the radiator that cost me Shs800,000.

When it comes to fuel types, I only use high octane fuel from trusted fuel stations. With this car, you need to use the cleanest fuel on the market.

Mine runs on a 3000cc diesel engine and it gives me 12km per litre of fuel on a highway and approximately six to eight in built up traffic areas.

The interior is different and unique with an open roof. All passengers do not have to depend on the dashboard to control the air conditioner; it has side and upper AC outlets where even the passengers at the rear can control and regulate the AC.

Wilber Mugisha

I have driven the Toyota Land Cruiser TZ for the last three years. One of the things I like about it is its raised ground clearance that allows me drive comfortably on any road terrain. When I travel upcountry, it can manoeuvre through the roughest of roads because of its 4WD system.

The second feature I like about this car is that much as it has a somewhat bigger engine, it is friendly and economical when it comes to fuel consumption.