For a big car, my Land Cruiser TZ is not a fuel guzzler

According to Haam Rukundo, to keep the TZ in good condition, you must service it. Photo/carrentals.com

By  Roland D. Nasasira

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

It is natural to avoid buying a big car such as the Toyota Land Cruiser TZ thinking you will not be able to keep up with the demanding fuel consumption. However, most owners love it for its friendly fuel consumption, writes Roland D. Nasasira

Haam Rukundo

