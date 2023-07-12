Ford Ranger Bakkie named car of the year

In the fast-paced world of automotive advancements, the competition is fierce among car makers to produce vehicles that deliver exceptional performance, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled design.

This year, with all the demand for versatile and robust vehicles, the Ford Ranger 4x4 Bakkie stood tall as a testament to automotive excellence. Designed to tackle both urban streets and off-road adventures, this Ford model has earned its reputation as a go-to choice for drivers seeking a powerful and reliable car.

The Ford Motor Company bagged the South African Car of the Year competition win on Thursday, June 1, with its game-changing Ranger Bakkie. It is also a historic win for the local auto maker as it is the first time in the competition’s 37-year history that a Bakkie has taken the crown.

With 21 finalists vying for this year’s South African Car of the Year title, judging was no easy feat. Judges evaluated all new vehicles throughout the year, and then also put the cars through stringent obstacles on a racetrack and off-road track, where applicable, come testing days.

According to media.ford.com, the Ranger also won the 4x4 double-cab category, where it went up against the Isuzu D-Max. However, when judging the Ranger, the jury also compared it against its other rivals; VW Amarok 3.0 TDI 4 Motion, Nissan Navara 2.5 DDTi PRO-4X 4x4, and the Toyota Hilux 2.8 Legend RS 4X4.

Ford Motor Company scooped second place as well, with the Everest SUV.

Design and durability

Media.ford.com states that the Ford Ranger 4x4 Bakkie boasts a muscular and commanding presence that immediately captures attention on the road. Its rugged and aggressive design elements, including a bold front grille, robust body lines, and high ground clearance, emphasise its ability to conquer challenging terrains.

Built with durability in mind, the Ranger’s robust construction and reinforced chassis ensure it can withstand the demands of off-road adventures, while maintaining a refined and comfortable cabin for daily commuting.

Performance

When it comes to performance, the Ford Ranger Bakkie leaves no stone unturned. Equipped with a powerful engine and advanced 4x4 capabilities, it tackles rough terrains with ease.

The intelligent traction control system, coupled with the electronic locking rear differential, ensures maximum grip and stability even on bumpy roads. Whether navigating through muddy trails or climbing steep roads, the Ranger’s off-road capability makes it a reliable car for travels upcountry.

Interior and technology

According to www.ford.com, contrary to its rugged exterior, the Bakkie surprises with its refined and comfortable interior. The dual-cab configuration offers generous space for both passengers and storage, ensuring a comfortable ride even on long journeys.

The cabin features high-quality materials and modern design aesthetics, creating an inviting atmosphere. The inclusion of advanced technology, such as an intuitive infotainment system with smart phone integration and driver-assistance features, adds convenience and enhances the overall driving experience.

Safety features

Ford prioritises safety, and the Ranger Bakkie is equipped with an array of safety features to protect both occupants and pedestrians. From multiple air bags and stability control to collision warning systems and rear view cameras, Ford’s commitment to safety is evident in this model.

Additionally, optional advanced driver-assistance technologies, including lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control, offer an extra layer of safety and peace of mind on the road.

Performance and handling

When it comes to performance, the Ford Car of the Year excels in every aspect. Equipped with a powerful engine, it delivers exhilarating acceleration and seamless power delivery.

The precise handling and responsive steering provide an engaging driving experience, whether you’re navigating city streets or cruising on the open highway.

Additionally, the advanced suspension system ensures a comfortable ride, effectively absorbing bumps and uneven road surfaces, enhancing both performance and comfort.

Technological innovation

Ford has always been at the forefront of automotive technology and the Bakkie exemplifies this commitment to innovation. Packed with cutting-edge features, it boasts an intuitive infotainment system with a user-friendly interface, allowing for seamless connectivity and access to a wide range of entertainment and navigation options. The car also incorporates advanced driver-assistance systems, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring, enhancing safety and convenience on the road.

Fuel efficiency and sustainability

In an era where environmental consciousness is key the Ford Car of the Year takes significant strides towards sustainability. With an emphasis on fuel efficiency, this model offers impressive mileage, reducing both the carbon footprint and the cost of ownership.

Ford’s dedication to eco-friendly solutions is evident through their integration of hybrid or electric powertrain options, offering drivers an opportunity to embrace greener alternatives without compromising on performance or functionality.

Availability in Uganda

Motorcare Uganda are the official franchise dealers for Ford in Uganda.

To own one, Ford, the makers of the Bakkie are in partnership with Standard Bank Group in South Africa and by extension, their franchise around the continent including in Uganda, through Stanbic Bank.